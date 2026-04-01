Texas A&M finished the 2025 season with a loss in the first round of the College Football Playoff to Miami. The team knew they needed to improve on the defense, and did just that as Texas A&M added a star pass rusher in the transfer portal.

Now, the future of the edge rusher position for the Aggies seems to be secured, as Zyron Forstall has committed to Texas A&M, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“I'm HOME!” was the comment Forstall gave On3 along with his commitment. He comes in as the second-ranked edge in the 2027 cycle and chose Texas A&M over the likes of Notre Dame, LSU, and Miami. Forstall went on to explain his commitment to Zach Blostein of 247Sports.

“When I went and camped there in the summertime, I just kind of felt at home in College Station,” Forstall said. “I was building great relationships with coach [Mike] Elko and [d-line] coach Tony [Jerod-Eddie]. I felt comfortable. It just felt like home. And then just going to games, feeling out the atmosphere. I feel like Texas A&M has a one-of-one college atmosphere. No matter what game it is, Kyle Field is going to be a packed out crowd. I feel like that's just another great thing about the culture of Texas A&M.”

Forstall has bought into the culture and program, being ready to join the program and help them win games. Still, he understands he needs development, and knows he can get that with the Aggies.

That's another thing: development. I would say coach [Elijah Robinson], I would say he's a great developer,” he said. “He's developed many first-round picks. Just building that relationship with him, I was able to trust his development. ”

The 2027 class is already looking like an elite group for the Aggies. They are currently ranked second in the 247 recruiting rankings as a team.