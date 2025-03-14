In a recent rant, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins called out TNT’s Charles Barkley. After Barkley went on a two-minute tirade over ESPN’s NBA coverage, Perkins responded on social media.

Then, Perkins called Barkley out as a guest on the Road Trippin podcast.

“You’re sitting up here f****** calling everybody at ESPN fools and idiots. It’s one way to be joking about it, but he had this aggressiveness about him,” Perkins said. “Hands shaking, lips f—ing moving. Sweating and s***. I’m like, bro, are you okay? My wife was like, damn who gets that mad over another man. He’s really that pissed off, this m*********** was that mad. I’m like, no, bro, this ain’t okay.”

Perkins wouldn’t accept Barkley’s actions.

“Everybody is like this is how Charles Barkley talks, this is what he does, f*** that,” Perkins added. “You’ve got to have some type of awareness, bro, and some type of respect. By the way you’re going to be working at this network. If you think you’re going to change this network from talking about the Lakers or Golden State, LeBron or Steph, he’s lost his damn mind.”

“I don’t make the topics. Seriously, though, I don’t make the topics. I just get the topics and address them — that’s it,” Perkins concluded.

As for elevating the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors to title contenders in the Western Conference, Perkins says he’s picking the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We talked about the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Cleveland Cavaliers on all of those shows,” Perkins said. “I’ve been screaming since December: Hey, I have the Thunder picked to come out of the Western Conference. In January, I said the same thing, and in February, I said the same thing.”

Barkley accused ESPN’s analyst of giving the Lakers and Warriors the benefit of the doubt based on two impressive weeks.

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith responds to Perkins, Barkley’s feud

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith commented on Charles Barkley and Kendrick Perkins’ recent feud. Smith delivered his take on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Yo Chuck, stop the b.s. with the “y’all. Attach a name to it. I know I’ve been talking about @cavs being the No.1 threat to the @Celtics . Once you come over here, there’s gonna be some folks waiting to call YOU a fool. P.S. You know I love ya, though. See y’all soon. Yo @TheJetOnTNT ….workbook those free throws😀. Love y’all,” Smith said.

We’ll see if Barkley responds to Perkins soon.