Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back as he weighed in on the back-and-forth between Charles Barkley and Kendrick Perkins. Barkley, a staple of Inside the NBA, had previously taken a shot at Perkins on live television, dismissing his claim that the Lakers “saved the NBA” and calling him a “fool.”

Smith wasn’t about to let Charles Barkley’s sharp criticism of ESPN—and Kendrick Perkins in particular—go unanswered. While Perkins had already fired back, Smith decided to weigh in as well, addressing Barkley’s remarks in a social media post.

“Yo Chuck, stop the b.s. with the “y’all. Attach a name to it. I know I’ve been talking about @cavs being the No.1 threat to the @Celtics . Once you come over here, there’s gonna be some folks waiting to call YOU a fool. P.S. You know I love ya, though. See y’all soon. Yo @TheJetOnTNT ….workbook those free throws😀. Love y’all.” said Smith in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

That’s just classic Stephen A.—stirring the pot just enough to keep things interesting while making sure he's not actually in the crossfire. He knows how to keep the energy up without fully diving into the drama. And that jab about the TNT crew becoming “fools” on ESPN? That was gold.

Charles Barkley joining Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins in ESPN next year

With ESPN set to take over “Inside the NBA” next season as part of a licensing agreement with Turner and the NBA, Barkley’s pointed remarks on Thursday night add an extra layer of intrigue to the impending transition.

Perkins and Barkley’s feud has been making waves on social media, and with neither willing to back down, the war of words is far from over.

Stephen A. Smith has a different relationship with the TNT crew compared to Kendrick Perkins. While Smith has appeared on Inside the NBA multiple times and even participated in a free throw contest with Kenny Smith during the NBA Cup, Perkins has had a more contentious history with the show. Last season, the TNT crew took a direct shot at Perkins, referring to him as a “roach” after he suggested they didn’t watch much basketball.

Given Smith's recent $100 million contract extension, it’s unsurprising that he has responded with humor and lighthearted remarks rather than engaging in a back-and-forth with Barkley over his criticisms.