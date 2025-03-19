NBA legend Magic Johnson recently shared Michael Jordan’s candid perspective on load management in today’s NBA, revealing the six-time champion’s stance during an appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break podcast.

“I was with Michael Jordan and he says, ‘Earvin, I don’t know why these guys’… because if you look at his record, he almost played every game like five to six times throughout his career,” Johnson said. “He didn’t miss one game, he played in every game. We wanted to play in every game.”

Johnson elaborated on the mentality of players from his era, recalling how the desire to compete was so strong that team personnel had to intervene to keep players from taking the floor when injured.

“Pat Riley or our trainer, Gary Vitti, had to make sure that they said no, no, no, no – B, don’t put on your uniform, don’t come sitting on that bench,” Johnson said. “Because you wanted to play because you wanted to play for your guys and with your guys. He made me wear a t-shirt.”

Byron Scott recalls Magic Johnson’s relentless drive to compete despite injuries

Scott, a former teammate of Johnson’s with the Los Angeles Lakers, added a lighthearted anecdote about the extreme lengths taken to prevent Johnson from playing when he was sidelined.

“He wouldn't let him put his uniform on when he couldn’t play in the game because he knew he would tear the damn jerseys off and go in the game,” Scott said, laughing. “So, he was like no, no – you could put the sweats on but you’ll have a shirt and no trunks and all that because we don’t want you ripping it off and going in the game… because that’s what he would do.”

Johnson admitted that the competitive nature of the game made it difficult to stay out when his team needed him.

“Because if I thought we were going to lose, shoot I’m getting in there,” Johnson said.

He also addressed the impact of load management on the current NBA landscape, expressing concern over how it affects both the quality of games and the fan experience.

“So, it’s a difference now and fans see it and fans are reacting to load management,” Johnson said. “They don’t get to see their stars. One game, I tuned in to just a couple of weeks ago – both stars were out on both teams. That made the game ragged so they’ve got to do something about this load management.”

NBA’s player participation policy sparks generational debate on load management

The debate over load management has been a recurring topic in the NBA, with league officials implementing new rules aimed at curbing the practice. The NBA introduced a player participation policy for the 2023-24 season, requiring teams to ensure that star players are available for nationally televised and in-season tournament games, barring injury or other legitimate reasons.

Michael Jordan, who played 82 games in multiple seasons throughout his career, remains an example of durability and commitment to competition. His perspective aligns with those who argue that frequent rest for healthy players diminishes the league’s overall product.

As discussions surrounding player availability continue, Magic Johnson’s comments highlight a generational divide in approach, with former players emphasizing the importance of playing every night while modern athletes and teams prioritize long-term health and championship aspirations.