Many people might have assumed that Meyers Leonard was done playing in the NBA, considering it has been almost two years since he last took the court in an official capacity, but the former center decided to formally make the announcement on Sunday night. And he did so in a heartfelt and creative manner.

Leonard, who spent seven seasons on the Portland Trail Blazers, a year and a half on the Miami Heat and a couple of months on the Milwaukee Bucks during his decade in The Association, bid farewell to the game with an original country song that he posted on social media. The melody, titled “Good in Goodbye,” chronicles his life and basketball career. He also included an official statement that expressed his gratitude.

“I knew after the Milwaukee season that I couldn’t play basketball anymore,” Leonard said, via Instagram. “It was the hardest decision I never had to make—because my body made it for me.

At first, I wasn’t planning to say anything. I figured people would assume as time passed. But what I’ve come to realize is that while my body told me to hang it up, my heart wasn’t ready. Learning to sing and songwrite has given me a chance to reflect on everything basketball has given me—and how every goodbye has led to something good.”

The highs and lows of Meyers Leonard

Leonard capitalized on a standout sophomore campaign with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and was taken by the Trail Blazers with the No. 11 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Although he did not produce the impact often expected from a lottery selection, the seven-footer served as a key floor spacer. He posted 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.0 percent from 3-point range in 456 regular season games.

The 33-year-old reached the Western Conference Finals with Portland in 2019 and then competed in the NBA Finals the following year with the Heat. Everything changed soon after, however. While recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery in 2021, Leonard used an antisemitic slur during a game of Call of Duty that he was livestreaming on Twitch. He was suspended and fined $50,000 thousand.

Within the week, Miami traded the big man to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who promptly released him. He apologized and claimed to not know the heinous history behind the word at the time he said it. Leonard took his atonement much further, however. He met with a rabbi just two days after his transgression and quickly sought to rectify his ignorance.

Meyers Leonard has actively supported the Jewish community and spoken out against hate since uttering the slur. In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the public ridiculed him and threatened the well-being of his family. While he endured the mental anguish that comes from such backlash, Leonard was rehabbing shoulder and ankle injuries. An NBA return seemed unlikely.

Leonard got a last hurrah with Bucks

Through his efforts to seek forgiveness, along with a commitment to get back into playing shape, Leonard signed a 10-day contract with the Bucks in February of 2023. He suited up for the first time in more than two years and stayed with the squad through the playoffs. Following the whole experience, this man is now ready to take the valuable lessons he learned and begin a new phase of his life.

Before Leonard officially does that, however, he is sending his appreciation to all those that helped him along his NBA journey.

“This song is a thank you—to basketball, the fans, my teammates, my family, the organizations, and everyone who believed in a young kid from Robinson, Illinois,” Leonard said. “I love and appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. Cheers to the next chapter.”