The Sacramento State Hornets made huge news this offseason, beginning with the hiring of former NBA player Mike Bibby as head coach. That was followed by Shaquille O’Neal joining on as general manager, and his son Shaqir transferring from Florida A&M. But Sacramento State landed their biggest addition yet out of the transfer portal with aspiring NBA player Mikey Williams from UCF.

During a segment with the social media company Overtime, incoming Sacramento State guard Mikey Williams shared his goals for the next ten years which included this bold NBA declaration.

“Hopefully on my second contract in the NBA,” Williams said. “I want to have a lot of businesses going. I just want to make sure everybody around me is straight, and we all make money together. I want to help build up my community, pour back into it. I feel like just having multiple businesses and giving back, that’s just the biggest thing.

“I got the right people around me who feel me, to help generate money and stuff like that,” Williams continued. “Just do the right thing with it.”

It seems like Williams certainly has the right things in mind, even if it’s going to be a possible uphill climb to the NBA. He was once considered an NBA Draft prospect, but will have to bring his draft stock back up after a less than average freshman season at UCF.

Williams began his college basketball career this past season with UCF, appearing in 18 games, including five starts, at just about 14 minutes per game. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists with splits of 37.1 percent shooting from the field, 28.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He had two games last season where he reached his season-high in points with 14, and one game with 11 points. Those three games were the only games that Williams reached double figures in scoring. Prior to joining UCF, Williams had been committed to Penny Hardaway and Memphis.

Williams was a four-star prospect in high school at San Ysidro in California who drew interest from several top colleges before he initially committed to Memphis.