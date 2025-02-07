Former NBA point guard Nate Robinson just revealed some potentially life-changing news. After a long battle with renal disease, the 40-year-old is receiving the help he desperately needs.

“I’m here to celebrate and thank the LORD for all he has done in my life, today is the day I get my new kidney,” Robinson posted on Instagram on Friday morning. “Thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement & love !!! Ur a foo if you dnt believe in GOD and the miracles he performs !! Amen.”

This joyous update comes several months after Robinson said he would die if he did not undergo a kidney transplant in the near future. His prayers have now been answered. Although there are no guarantees, the procedure has a high success rate. Ideally, the No. 21 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft will eventually feel like his old self.

Robinson, a former top high school player who excelled in his lone season with the Washington Huskies, played for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans during his 11-year NBA career. While he did not produce the stats that scouts had originally envisioned– 11.0 points and 3.0 assists–, Robinson still carved his name in hoops history.

Nate Robinson should always command attention at dunk contest

The 5-foot-9 Seattle native fascinated fans everywhere with his elite athleticism, parlaying his talent into an all-time great run at the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Nate Robinson is the only player to win the annual All-Star Weekend event on three different occasions, claiming victory in 2006, 2009 and 2010. His dunk over near-seven-footer Dwight Howard is one of the most iconic moments in the contest's history.

While Mac McClung attempts to join the illustrious three-win club on Feb. 15, Robinson will be recovering from his kidney transplant. Records do not concern him in this moment, however. None of that matters. He is getting his miracle.