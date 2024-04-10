Former 11-year NBA veteran Nate Robinson said that he “doesn't have long to live” nearly two years after revealing that he is dealing with kidney failure, per Mail Sport:
“I know that I don't have long if I can't get a kidney,” Robinson exclusively told Mail Sport. “I know I'm not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can.
He continued, “Some people's body reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it, and I can live… if I didn't go to dialysis, I wouldn't live probably longer than a week or two. So it's serious, can't miss a day. I go in for four hours, three days a week, four hours a day. And they clean my blood to get my toxins out. And they help me out a lot because that's how I'm living.”
Robinson, 39, said in 2022 he had been dealing with renal kidney failure for four years and wanted “to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause – our health.”
“I was never a vocal leader on the court; I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with kidney disease,” Robinson said at the time.
“I am grateful for the care and support I've received and continue to receive during this process and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”
Robinson told Mail Sport that he is making the most of his time.
“I don't take it for granted,” he said. “I just stay as humble as I can, and I just thank God for every opportunity… every day is a blessing to be alive and to be able to do what I do every day.”
Nate Robinson's NBA career
Nate Robinson played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight different franchises, beginning his career with the New York Knicks in 2005 after a standout career at Washington. Coming in at 5-foot-9, Robinson quickly became a popular player thanks to his penchant for scoring, high effort level and highlight dunks.
That popularity reached a peak when Robinson won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times, first in 2006 then back-to-back wins in 2009 and 2010.
The pint-sized point guard was a member of the Knicks in 2006 when he was informed that his high blood pressure had damaged his kidneys – and that'd he'd likely face kidney failure later in his life.
Robinson last played in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2015-16 season but continued his basketball career with stints for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, the G League's Delaware 87ers and Guaros de Lara in Venezuela.
Robinson's kidneys failed in 2018, which led to his retirement. A dialysis machine has helped him keep going since then.