Fans of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant have seen them as faces of the NBA for a long time, always comparing newer stars to them. This had former player Channing Frye believe they are killing the league due to their ongoing nostalgia.

Frye appeared on an episode of the Road Trippin' Show, calling out the fans for not moving on to the newer generation of players in the league today.

“Nostalgia is killing the NBA; 90s basketball Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant was not as clean as y'all think it was. Y'all forget that Jordan left the league for two years. Y'all forget that Kobe, rest in peace, quit on his team in the playoffs and did not shoot the basketball. So all this Kobe Jordan, oh, he's not this. He's not that. That is propaganda,” Frye said.

“Whether that's Ant, Wemby, Bron, you know, Steph, this that, you know who they compare them to? A motherf****r 40 years ago…Nobody celebrates these new people. So why the f*** would anybody want to be the face of this league? We're gonna get sh***ed on every network for not being somebody from 40 f***ing years ago? It's ridiculous. It is unfair.”

How NBA can improve debates regarding face of the league

The NBA has been unable to find their new face of the league following Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, even as LeBron James remains active as one of the best players.

Channing Frye would be right in criticizing fans for continuing to hold onto players of the past even though there are players that can captivate their attention in a similar manner.

Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo have cemented themselves as superstars in the NBA. They have shown they can draw a lot of viewers with their elite level of play, making their respective cases for the title.

The media coverage on the league can improve when it comes to showcasing the best players. However, finding the one who can be the top star above the rest will be easier said than done.