Patrick Beverley did not hold back when revisiting some unforgettable moments with former teammates Paul George and Jeremy Lin. During a recent podcast appearance, Beverley laughed about what he called the “worst passes ever” in his NBA career. He pointed out specific plays involving George and Lin. These were players he shared the court with during different stages of his career. Beverley explained that he respects both of them, but the blunders were too memorable to ignore.

Beverley and George played together with the Clippers, forming a defensive-minded backcourt. Despite their chemistry, Beverley recalled one particular play where George threw a pass so off-target that it became a running joke between them. He joked that he still doesn’t understand what George was thinking at that moment. Still, Beverley emphasized that George remains one of the most talented scorers he has ever played alongside. He added that their time with the Clippers helped elevate his own game.

The veteran guard also brought up his stint with Jeremy Lin during their time with the Rockets. According to Beverley, Lin once attempted a flashy no-look pass that completely missed its mark. He admitted that the play left him stunned but laughing afterward. Beverley said Lin’s aggressiveness and willingness to take risks often led to incredible highlights. However, sometimes the execution went hilariously wrong. Their shared moments in Houston were filled with similar instances, giving Beverley plenty of stories to tell.

Article Continues Below

While Patrick Beverley roasted both George and Lin, he made it clear there was no malice behind his comments. He praised George’s leadership with the Clippers and Lin’s creativity with the Rockets. Beverley also acknowledged how much he learned from both. His candid storytelling highlighted his ability to mix humor with respect, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at life in the NBA.

With Beverley now embracing his role as both a player and a media personality, his playful critiques continue to resonate with fans. His stories about Paul George and Jeremy Lin remind everyone that even elite NBA players have their unforgettable bloopers. Beverley, of course, will never miss a chance to share them.