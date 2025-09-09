Jeremy Lin carved out one of the biggest individual breakout runs in the NBA over a decade ago. Widely known as Linsanity, Lin's underdog story touched the hearts of many, proving that an NBA journey can be extremely difficult but not impossible to conquer. From barely making it in the NBA to carving out a starting role in the league, Lin continues to serve as a great inspiration especially for Asian basketball players.

However, his basketball career officially came to an end after Lin announced his retirement. Here are the 10 greatest games of Jeremy Lin's NBA career.

Check out the gallery.

10. Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks (03/28/19)

Toronto Raptors guard Jeremy Lin (17) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Scotiabank Arena.
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

This game marked the last time Lin played in Madison Square Garden, the place that kickstarted his Linsanity run. As a reserve for the Raptors, he didn't disappoint. He scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field overall. Lin also added five rebounds and five assists to help Toronto secure the 117-92 win over New York. Lin eventually helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA title that year.

9. Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors (11/21/18)

Atlanta Hawks guard Jeremy Lin (7) takes a free throw against Toronto Raptors in the first half at Scotiabank Arena.
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to joining the Raptors, Lin started the season with the Atlanta Hawks. He certainly impressed against his eventual team. Coming off the bench, Lin scored a season-high 26 points while converting 11-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc for the Hawks in the 124-118 loss to the Raptors.

8. Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors (12/17/15)

Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin (7) drives into the paint during the second half of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Time Warner Cable Arena. Hornets win in overtime 109-99.
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Lin certainly loved playing against the Raptors. After a disastrous season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he suited up for the Charlotte Hornets. Lin easily made his presence felt, dropping 35 points in the 109-99 overtime win over Toronto. He also shot 13-of-22 from the field while adding five rebounds and four assists.

7. Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic (04/06/17)

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) warmsup prior to the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center.
Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Lin eventually ended up with the Brooklyn Nets. In his first year with the Nets, he had his best game with the franchise by exploding for 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting, spiked by five 3-pointers. Lin also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the 115-107 loss against the Orlando Magic. It was arguably his best game in a Brooklyn uniform.

6. New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks (02/19/12)

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (17) drives up-court after stealing a pass intended for Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) at American Airlines Center.
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As part of his Linsanity run, people often overlook Lin's playmaking thanks to his elite scoring. But against the Dallas Mavericks, he certainly put up a passing display. Aside from scoring 28 points on the Mavs, Lin also tallied a career-high 14 assists en route to a 104-97 win. Furthermore, he also finished the game with a +14 mark.

5. Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat (04/23/16)

Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin (7) defends Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) during the first half in game six of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena.
Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Lin rarely made noise in the playoffs. However, his best game in postseason play has to be leading the Hornets to its first playoff win in 14 years. In the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs, the Hornets stole Game 3 with a 96-80 victory. Lin dropped 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists off the bench to lead his team in scoring.

4. Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs (12/10/12)

Houston Rockets guard Jeremy Lin (7) drives the ball during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center.
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Linsanity run ended after Lin took his talents to the Houston Rockets, he certainly brought his A-game to Texas. In fact, against the San Antonio Spurs, Lin matched his career-high in points with a 38-point showing, which was the silver lining for the Rockets. He also knocked down 4-of-5 from rainbow country while dishing out seven assists in the 134-126 loss against the Spurs.

3. New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets (02/04/12)

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (17) and head coach Mike D'Antoni react in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.The Mavs beat the Knicks 95-85.
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This game was the very one that kick-started the Linsanity run. Without it, Lin wouldn't have stayed in the NBA as he was on the verge of being waived. But thankfully, the then Knicks head coach gave Lin the go-signal after the team was ravaged with injuries. The 6-foot-3 guard certainly took full advantage by going off for 25 points, five rebounds, and seven assists off the bench to propel the Knicks to a 99-92 win over the Nets.

2. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (02/10/12)

New York Knicks guard Jeremy Lin (17) reacts after scoring against New Jersey Nets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Knicks beat the Nets 99-92.
Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

With Linsanity starting to turn heads, the Knicks faced an acid test against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant even threw gas on the fire in the showdown when he admitted not having knowledge about Lin. Nonetheless, it didn't matter for the Knicks guard, who torched the Purple and Gold for a career-high 38 points to earn a 92-85 win.

1. New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors (02/14/12)

New York Knicks point guard Jeremy Lin (17) rests between plays during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Power Balance Pavilion. The Knicks defeated the Kings 114-92.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

But while many considered Lin's 38-point masterpiece against the Lakers as the peak of Linsanity, The 6-foot-3 guard did continue to make some noise afterwards, including a clutch showing against the Raptors. With the game tied 87-all, Lin called for an isolation play that led to a game-winning 3-point basket. He finished the night with 27 points and 11 assists.