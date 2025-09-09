Jeremy Lin carved out one of the biggest individual breakout runs in the NBA over a decade ago. Widely known as Linsanity, Lin's underdog story touched the hearts of many, proving that an NBA journey can be extremely difficult but not impossible to conquer. From barely making it in the NBA to carving out a starting role in the league, Lin continues to serve as a great inspiration especially for Asian basketball players.

However, his basketball career officially came to an end after Lin announced his retirement. Here are the 10 greatest games of Jeremy Lin's NBA career.

10. Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks (03/28/19)

This game marked the last time Lin played in Madison Square Garden, the place that kickstarted his Linsanity run. As a reserve for the Raptors, he didn't disappoint. He scored 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field overall. Lin also added five rebounds and five assists to help Toronto secure the 117-92 win over New York. Lin eventually helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA title that year.

9. Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors (11/21/18)

Prior to joining the Raptors, Lin started the season with the Atlanta Hawks. He certainly impressed against his eventual team. Coming off the bench, Lin scored a season-high 26 points while converting 11-of-13 from the field and 4-of-5 from beyond the arc for the Hawks in the 124-118 loss to the Raptors.

8. Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors (12/17/15)

Lin certainly loved playing against the Raptors. After a disastrous season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he suited up for the Charlotte Hornets. Lin easily made his presence felt, dropping 35 points in the 109-99 overtime win over Toronto. He also shot 13-of-22 from the field while adding five rebounds and four assists.

7. Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic (04/06/17)

Lin eventually ended up with the Brooklyn Nets. In his first year with the Nets, he had his best game with the franchise by exploding for 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting, spiked by five 3-pointers. Lin also grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in the 115-107 loss against the Orlando Magic. It was arguably his best game in a Brooklyn uniform.

6. New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks (02/19/12)

As part of his Linsanity run, people often overlook Lin's playmaking thanks to his elite scoring. But against the Dallas Mavericks, he certainly put up a passing display. Aside from scoring 28 points on the Mavs, Lin also tallied a career-high 14 assists en route to a 104-97 win. Furthermore, he also finished the game with a +14 mark.

5. Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat (04/23/16)

Lin rarely made noise in the playoffs. However, his best game in postseason play has to be leading the Hornets to its first playoff win in 14 years. In the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs, the Hornets stole Game 3 with a 96-80 victory. Lin dropped 18 points, four rebounds, and four assists off the bench to lead his team in scoring.

4. Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs (12/10/12)

Although the Linsanity run ended after Lin took his talents to the Houston Rockets, he certainly brought his A-game to Texas. In fact, against the San Antonio Spurs, Lin matched his career-high in points with a 38-point showing, which was the silver lining for the Rockets. He also knocked down 4-of-5 from rainbow country while dishing out seven assists in the 134-126 loss against the Spurs.

3. New York Knicks vs. New Jersey Nets (02/04/12)

This game was the very one that kick-started the Linsanity run. Without it, Lin wouldn't have stayed in the NBA as he was on the verge of being waived. But thankfully, the then Knicks head coach gave Lin the go-signal after the team was ravaged with injuries. The 6-foot-3 guard certainly took full advantage by going off for 25 points, five rebounds, and seven assists off the bench to propel the Knicks to a 99-92 win over the Nets.

2. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (02/10/12)

With Linsanity starting to turn heads, the Knicks faced an acid test against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant even threw gas on the fire in the showdown when he admitted not having knowledge about Lin. Nonetheless, it didn't matter for the Knicks guard, who torched the Purple and Gold for a career-high 38 points to earn a 92-85 win.

1. New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors (02/14/12)

But while many considered Lin's 38-point masterpiece against the Lakers as the peak of Linsanity, The 6-foot-3 guard did continue to make some noise afterwards, including a clutch showing against the Raptors. With the game tied 87-all, Lin called for an isolation play that led to a game-winning 3-point basket. He finished the night with 27 points and 11 assists.