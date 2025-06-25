Many baseball fans come to Los Angeles Dodgers game expecting two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani to do great things either with his bat or with the ball in his hands. He surely isn't disappointing them during the series opener at Coors Field in Colorado Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

In the sixth inning, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player worked his magic against Rockies relief pitcher Ryan Rolison. After taking a ball on Rolison's first offering, an 85 mph slider, Shohei Ohtani went for it on the next pitch, which was a 92 mph fastball. Ohtani took that pitch deep for a two-run home run that plated Tommy Edman as well and stretched the Dodgers' lead to three runs.

Perhaps more notable about that home run is that it set a new MLB record for most home runs out of the leadoff spot within a team's first 80 games of a season, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Ohtani breaks his tie with former Baltimore Orioles star Brady Anderson for the record. Anderson had 26 such home runs in the 1996 MLB season.

That dinger gave Ohtani 27 home runs in the 2025 MLB regular season and through the Dodgers' 79 games. That means Ohtani can add more to that home run total within the 80-game frame, with Los Angeles playing its 80th game of the season this coming Wednesday versus Colorado again.

For what it's worth, the Rockies are expected to have Chase Dollander on the mound in the second game of this series, and while he's not faced Ohtani before, he's got a profile that makes the Japanese superstar an even bigger threat to hit a dinger off of him. Among pitchers who have logged in at least 50 innings on the mound in 2025, Dollander is second-worst with 2.22 home runs allowed per nine innings, per FanGraphs.

 