After offseason reports indicated that the San Antonio Spurs were Kevin Durant's preferred destination, the future Hall-of-Fame forward okayed a trade to the Houston Rockets. San Antonio was unwilling to include this summer's second overall draft pick and NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in any deal for Durant.

Reports indicate they were also unwilling to part with either a future first-round pick or forward Jeremy Sochan. That is where the true debate lies regarding whether the Spurs should've pulled the trigger.

It's fair to ask whether the Silver and Black should've given up a third-year forward who has yet to put up the type of production you might expect from a ninth overall pick and/or a future pick, considering they have several over the next five-plus years.

But what should settle the debate is Durant, as in what he's done or hasn't done over the last several years.

Kevin Durant wouldn't have automatically translated to success

Durant's Phoenix Suns failed to make the playoffs this past season. That's despite also featuring another player who's currently probably among the ten best in the league, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, who, despite some struggles, still averaged 17 points per game in 2024-2025. With that same core the year before, the Suns were swept in the first round. The season before, they lost in the second round.

These results came two years after the Suns reached the NBA Finals in 2022 and won 64 games in 2022-'23.

In other words, the Suns were worse after they acquired Durant through a trade highlighted by four unprotected first-round picks, a 2028 first-round pick swap, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Jae Crowder.

Was it all Durant's fault? Of course not.

But, it's noteworthy because he teamed with Booker, then Booker and Bradley, with a franchise that had recently come within two wins of an NBA championship and then won 64 games.

If his Phoenix teams armed with established stars didn't make long playoff runs, would a Spurs squad centered on a still-blossoming Victor Wembanyama, a recently acquired De'Aaron Fox, and a young, but still raw, Castle? Some may include Dylan Harper in that mix. And that's precisely the reason San Antonio doesn't want to part with the pick that should lead to the former Rutgers star. But, as a rookie, will he affect winning at a substantial mark? The answer to these questions is probably ‘no,' which gives more reason for the franchise to focus on its future.

That the Spurs hold two first-round picks in this draft represents the norm for GM Brian Wright and company. In addition to the second and fourteenth selections this month, they have two more next offseason, two each in 2028, '30, and '31 to go along with first-round picks in '27 and '29. Include second-rounders, and they have 33 selections over the six drafts following this summer's.

With all that in the fold, the Spurs didn't see the need to trade for a player who hasn't elevated a team to true contending status since his days with the Golden State Warriors. The 37-year-old left the Bay in 2019. Results haven't followed him since.