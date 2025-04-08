NBA legend Paul Pierce had an intriguing take on the MVP race between the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Pierce appeared on an episode of The Speak how on Fox Sports. He provided his opinion on the hot topic, believing that Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander should share the award.

“I’m so conflicted on this right now,” Pierce said. “On one end, you’ve gotta give credit to SGA for leading this team to 60 wins (64 currently), best record in the league, leading the league in scoring. I think the last time we saw somebody lead the league in scoring and have the best record, I think LeBron [James] did it, a lot of years back. … That’s hard.”

“Then you look on the other side, this is historic, [Jokić] is top three in three major statistical categories. I’ve never seen that in all my years of watching basketball … matter of fact, it’s never happened. So how do you tell a guy who’s doing this much that he’s not the MVP? I put in a bid that … they should come up with a co-MVP.”

What lies ahead for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Considering there is precedence for two players winning an award, Paul Pierce's reasoning makes sense when it comes to the ongoing MVP race between Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander have achieved many feats throughout the 2024-25 season. The history both stars are making on a game-by-game basis deserves respect, which makes the debate for who should win the MVP award worthwhile.

Jokic averages 30 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game after 67 contests. He is shooting 57.7% from the field, including 41.5% from beyond the arc. On the other hand, Gilgeous-Alexander is producing 32.6 points, 6.4 assists and five rebounds per game after 75 appearances. He has shooting splits of 51.9% overall and 37.1% from downtown.

Oklahoma City boasts a 64-14 record on the season, already securing the top seed in the Western Conference standings. They await their next game against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Denver has a 47-32 record so far, holding the fourth spot in the West standings. They will prepare for their next matchup against the Sacramento Kings on April 9 at 10 p.m. ET.