Former NBA All-Defensive and NBA All-Star guard Rajon Rondo is one of the latest to criticize the 2025 game. After the NBA revealed San Francisco to be the location of the All-Star Game, it was a breath of fresh air. However, Rondo believes that there needs to be more thought within the game itself.

He explained on the Knuckleheads Podcast why he believes the game isn't receiving as much traction.

“Obviously, it’s at an all-time low, I believe,” Rondo said. “I think some of the cities gotta be better—keep it a buck, man. You can’t have the All-Star Game in cold-ass Indianapolis. Who’s gonna pull up to that? Nobody who doesn’t have to be there wants to be there. So why would I go to Indianapolis for All-Star Weekend just to say I was there?

“Not to kill all these other cities, but why are we having it in Cleveland in February? It needs to be somewhere warm, somewhere celebrities and people actually want to go. You should be able to be outside, not stuck in a hotel room all weekend. For me, I think the location needs to change. And for the game itself, I think it starts with the leaders, man.

Rajon Rondo wants changes to the NBA All-Star Game

Change usually doesn't happen overnight. However, awareness of an issue is a great start. While players like Kevin Durant ripped the All-Star Game format, Rondo isn't ripping the format. He's ripping the location of it. To be honest, he makes a very valid point.

Places along the Midwest and the East Coast during February are still in the winter months. On the flip side, some West Coast cities are beautiful this time of year. For example, a city like Phoenix has no snow, is always sunny, and has great weather. Plus, the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament is always hosted this time of year.

There's a reason celebrities and players rave about the tournament. The sport itself aside, it's a nice place to be and to relax. The same can happen for the NBA. However, there is some news that Rondo might enjoy. The Phoenix Suns will host the event in 2027.

Bringing the game to a West Coast and sunny atmosphere might encourage more people to try and make the team. Location isn't the end all, be all. However, it certainly helps, nonetheless. Either way, it might take a little while before the NBA sees Rondo's point of bringing the All-Star Game in a warmer place.