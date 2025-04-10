NBA legend Dwight Howard is going to be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as he is part of the 2025 class. After Howard learned that he would be going to the Hall of Fame, he tweeted out that he wants Shaquille O'Neal to be one of the people that walks him out at the ceremony. O'Neal and Howard have had a long-time feud, but it seems to be ending as Shaq plans to be there for Howard.

“That's awesome, I'll do it,” Shaq said on his podcast in response to Howard's request. “I'll be there. That's my guy.”

Shaq isn't the only person that Howard wants to have with him when he gets officially inducted into the Hall of Fame:

“I want KG (Kevin Garnett), Shaq, and Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) to walk me out 🙏🏾 #hof,” Howard said in a post.

A lot of fans in the comments were laughing at Howard's request as not many believed that Shaq would actually be there for Howard. However, it sounds like the two of them have set their differences aside.

Shaq and Howard have had an ongoing feud for a while now, and it started after O'Neal decided to retire from the NBA. The biggest reason for their issues is the “Superman” nickname.

When Shaq was in his prime, he got the nickname, but Howard ended up getting it too after wearing a Superman cape during the NBA dunk contest. Since then, both have made public comments about each other, and there have been no signs of the drama ever going away. However, it now seems like both of these former NBA stars are setting aside their differences.

Both Dwight Howard and Shaq are two of the best big men to ever play in the NBA, and they both had outstanding careers. They were both good enough to earn the superman nickname, and it looks like are beginning to form a better relationship.