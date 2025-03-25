Monday was a special day for the Orlando Magic and their former star center, Dwight Howard. More than a decade after his departure, the Magic honored Howard by inducting him into their Hall of Fame before their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, another team he played for. The emotional eight-time All-Star, widely regarded as the greatest player in franchise history, also shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Those tears today were tears of JOY. Tears for that 10 year old that said he was going to be the #1 pick in the NBA draft! Tears for the 18 year old kid that was handed the keys to a franchise and a city. Tears for the ups & downs on this long journey I had in the NBA. Everything comes full circle and I want to thank the Magic again for inducting me into the Orlando Magic HOF,” said the newest member of the Magic Hall of Fame.

Tears for that 10 year old that said he was going to be the #1 pick in the NBA draft! Tears for the 18 year old kid that was handed the keys to a franchise and a city. Tears for the ups & downs on this long journey I had in the NBA. Everything… pic.twitter.com/VxgaqSjxJ3 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) March 25, 2025

Dwight Howard's time with the Magic

Howard became the 13th player to be enshrined in the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame. Drafted first overall in 2004, he spent eight seasons with the team from 2004 to 2012. Over 621 regular-season appearances—starting all but one—he averaged 18.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.16 blocks, and 1.01 steals per game. Logging 36.2 minutes per night, he maintained an impressive 57.7% shooting efficiency (4,034-6,988) from the field.

The former Magic superstar also played a key role in Orlando’s postseason success, starting all 57 of his playoff appearances with the team. He posted averages of 19.9 points, 14.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.77 blocks across 39.4 minutes per game, shooting an efficient 60.0% (393-655) from the field. His dominance in the paint helped propel the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals and a return to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2010.

Howard remains the Orlando Magic’s all-time leader in multiple categories, including points (11,435), rebounds (8,072), blocks (1,344), free throws made (3,366), free throw attempts (5,727), and minutes played (22,471).

While Shaquille O’Neal left Orlando and went on to win multiple championships with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, Howard’s career took a different route, as he moved from team to team in the years that followed. Ironically, he did secure a championship in Orlando—but not with the Magic. Instead, he played a supporting role for the Lakers during the NBA’s COVID-induced Disney bubble, capturing his lone title.

Howard's career after the Magic

For the most part, though, Howard became a journeyman, drifting from franchise to franchise. At the height of his career, he pushed the Magic into trading him as part of a massive four-team deal in August 2012. The move sent Howard to the Lakers, but his time in Los Angeles quickly unraveled. Clashes with Kobe Bryant defined his lone season there, leading him to depart in free agency and sign a lucrative contract with the Houston Rockets the following year.

His time in Houston ended without much fanfare, and he soon transitioned into a role player, taking opportunities wherever they came. Over his final 10 NBA seasons, he played for six different teams across eight stints before ultimately finishing his career overseas.

Dwight Howard expressed his deep connection to the Magic during his induction speech. “This is my home,” he said. “It will always, forever be my home. You guys will always be my family, I'll love you guys forever. Thank you again for this moment. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of Orlando Magic history.