Much has been made about the modern NBA and how it compares to previous iterations of the league, namely in terms of physicality or lack thereof. One of the leading critics of the current state of the league is former NBA MVP Shaquille O'Neal, who has taken every opportunity to spew hate toward the new generation.

That trend continued during a recent episode of the BIG Podcast, when Shaq took aim, once again, at the perceived softness of the league in 2025.

“People get mad. It’s just a product of what I’ve seen,” O’Neal said, speaking about how LeBron James’ longevity could be tied to the lack of physicality in the NBA, per Andrew Battifarano of The New York Post. “I’ve seen what greatness is, been there, played with ’em. I don’t see that all the time over here. So, you want me to give these motherf–kers the same props you giving them? That s–t will never happen. You can call it hate if you want.”

He also took aim at forward Ben Simmons.

“But Ben Simmons [needs] to be f–king arrested. $250 [million] for that bulls–t? Get the f–k out of my face. Robbing people, man. You can’t do that.”

O'Neal also called out some modern big men in the NBA today by name, specifically San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren.

“I would make both of them motherf****s quit,” said O'Neal on the podcast. “I'm going to back his a** and elbow him right in his motherf*****g mouth. You know what they're going to do all night? Shoot them motherf*****g threes. And if you miss, I'm going to run right by you in the post, and you're going to be screaming, three seconds.'”

The problem for O'Neal in this scenario is that Wembanyama and Holmgren wouldn't miss many of the wide open threes they would likely get with him guarding them, as O'Neal never had to guard big men nearly as skilled on the perimeter as those of the modern NBA during his time in the league.

Whether it's Dwight Howard, LeBron James, or now apparently Holmgren and Wembanyama, Shaq has always been known to start one-sided feuds with stars of the modern NBA, and it doesn't appear that all the backlash he's received online will deter him in the slightest.