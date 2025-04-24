The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are going at it in Game 2 of their first round series on Wednesday night, and the Rockets are cruising toward a critical victory to even the series at a game apiece. Part of that is because of a critical injury to Warriors star Jimmy Butler that has kept him out for most of the game, but the Rockets are also playing much better on offense than they were in Game 1.

Game 1 was a slugfest between these two great defenses, and a majority of their regular season meetings were physical and low-scoring as well. Fans were certainly expecting another dogfight on Wednesday night, but that's not exactly what they got.

It isn't exactly a shootout between the two teams, but they both caught fire and knocked down six 3-pointers in a row at the end of the first half.

First, Alperen Sengun and Buddy Hield traded buckets from downtown before Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green's makes were met by back-to-back triples from Stephen Curry to end the run.

For the Warriors, Curry 3-pointers are one of their only reliable forms of offense, especially if Butler isn't going to be in the game. Golden State needs its superstar to get hot from distance like he did in Game 1 if it is going to pull the upset in this series.

On the other hand, the Rockets struggle to score at times and that was certainly the case in Game 1 of this series. While Houston doesn't have a ton of easy avenues to get points against this Warriors defense, getting hot from the 3-point line is certainly one way to rack up the points and build a lead.

If the Rockets can make enough triples in this series, the Warriors will have to start respecting their shooters on the perimeter a little bit more than they are right now. That should open up the floor for Alperen Sengun on the interior, which could make Houston difficult to beat.