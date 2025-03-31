The Memphis Grizzlies may have shocked the NBA world when they made the hasty decision to fire head coach Taylor Jenkins this past week. But the general consensus seems to be that Jenkins won't have much of a problem finding another head coaching job in the NBA. In fact, former Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons suggested where Taylor Jenkins might be able to land his next job as a head coach.

During a recent episode of FanDuel TV's NBA show, ‘Run It Back,' Chandler Parsons hinted that Taylor Jenkins could become a potential head coach candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I respect Taylor Jenkins for trying to implement new offensive systems, trying to get this team over the top,” Parsons said. “Again, I feel for the dude. I don't know him at all, but no doubt in my mind he'll land on his feet. He'll probably go inherit a really good Philadelphia 76ers team next year.”

It's worth mentioning that there is currently no concrete signs to indicate that the 76ers might be looking to make a coaching change in the offseason. To say it's been a disappointing season for the 76ers is putting it mildly. The team will miss out on the playoffs after contending expectations in what is Nick Nurse's second season at the helm.

But in any case, Jenkins will likely be of high interest around the league for any available head coach positions this offseason. Jenkins left the Grizzlies as the franchise's all-time winningest coach with a record of 250-214.

In the five seasons before this one, Jenkins led the Grizzlies to three playoff appearances including a Western Conference Semifinal appearance in 2021-22. They missed the playoffs last season amid injury woes. From 2013-2019, Jenkins was an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks, and coached in the G League prior to that.