NBA expansion continues to be a hot topic in the league. However, the sale of the Boston Celtics in the near future may have a big impact on the trajectory owners take with creating new teams.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania provided an update on the ongoing process of the Celtics' ownership selling their team. Current team owner Wyc Grousbeck has owned the franchise since the early 2000s, meaning a new era of Celtics basketball is on the way once he completes the sale.

“The only known bidder is current Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca, who has stated his intention to buy the team he has owned alongside Wyc Grousbeck for more than two decades. Sources around the league are paying close attention to the valuation of the winning bid. The record sale price for the controlling stake in an NBA team remains the $4 billion Mat Ishbia paid for the Suns two years ago,” Charania reported.

“The Celtics' final sale price could factor into potential NBA expansion, sources said, with several anticipating that process not beginning before the sale of the Celtics is concluded.”

What lies ahead for NBA once Celtics sale happens

The sale of the Boston Celtics would not only be financially historic, but very impactful for the NBA as well.

Expanding the league from 30 teams to most likely 32 would present big changes to the format and season schedule.

Fans can hype themselves over the potential destinations of bringing NBA basketball. Seattle and Las Vegas would be popular choices for the league to consider. The former had a team and the latter presents a basketball franchise to a city growing with sports.

The candidate Wyc Grousbeck will sell the Celtics to remains to be seen. However, the NBA community will be wary of the sale's impact as expansion may be on the horizon.