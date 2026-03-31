LeBron James continues to evolve, even as he adds more chapters to one of basketball’s most decorated careers. After leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a convincing win over Washington, the four-time champion shifted the conversation away from stats and toward something more personal, growth, per BleacherReport.

“I told myself when I turned 40 that I wanted to do something that was maybe uncomfortable or never done in my life before,” James said. “I never played golf in my life before… I said it was that and chess.”

At this stage, the focus sits squarely on golf. James embraced the challenge with intention, describing a process rooted in discipline and curiosity.

“It’s something that I’ve really put a lot of time in. I love the sport, appreciate the sport. I love how difficult it is,” he added. “Right now, I’m having a hell of a time playing.”

LeBron on his next challenge after golf pic.twitter.com/LlT0FU5vJ4 — 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐩𝑮𝒐𝒍𝒅 🏆 (@PurpGoldLakers) March 31, 2026

A New Challenge Beyond Basketball

Even while exploring new passions, James still delivers at an elite level on the court. He posted a triple-double in the win, reinforcing that his pursuit of growth off the court has not slowed his production.

Still, his mindset signals preparation for what comes next. Golf offers both competition and longevity, two elements that clearly appeal to him.

The impact has also reached the locker room. A recent team outing in Orlando turned into a spirited showdown between players and coaches.

“For us, we have a lot of golfers on our team,” James said. “The best thing about what we did in Orlando was that we beat the s–t out of the coaches.”

That blend of competition and connection reflects who James remains at 40, still chasing greatness, just in new arenas.