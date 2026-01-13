It remains to be seen where Ja Morant will end up. As the NBA trade deadline approaches (Feb. 5), the Phoenix Suns are apparently looking in.

On Tuesday, the Suns mentioned Morant in connection with a potential trade for Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., per Hardwood Paroxysm. Essentially, the case was made that a few factors diminish Morant's trade value.

“Ja Morant is:

on a huge contract for a smaller guard

injury prone

loaded with an attitude and, according to the many people willing to yell about it, has not changed his off-court habits to elicit confidence in his ability to stay out of trouble”

Furthermore, the argument was made that Jackson was of greater value. There is no question that Morant's trade value has been dramatically diminished. Morant has been with the Grizzlies since 2019, coming out of Murray State University.

He was the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year and is a two-time NBA All-Star. However, his talent has declined due to ongoing battles with injuries. Additionally, Morant has had his troubles off the court, particularly involving guns.

Would the Suns be open to a trade?

Meanwhile, the Suns are standing at 24-15. Nevertheless, the Suns may be open to trading for Morant under the right circumstances. Lately, rumors about the Suns trading Jalen Green have been swirling.

He's been expecting to return from injury. The hope is that he returns to form and plays effectively alongside Devin Booker.

“The idea of making a move for one of those guards has to be intriguing for Phoenix, though,” Hardwood Praoxysm wrote. ” Teams are way more likely to make moves out of opportunity than desperation. The Suns are due to get back Jalen Green this week, and it’s possible the fit is seamless and Green lives up to his potential and forms a new star duo with Book.”

If he doesn't, then Phoenix would look elsewhere.