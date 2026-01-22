The Orlando Magic provided a cautiously optimistic injury update Thursday morning regarding guard Jalen Suggs as the team returned home from its European trip.

Suggs was listed as questionable on the Magic’s latest injury report with a right knee MCL contusion ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. However, head coach Jamahl Mosley later clarified that the guard will not play, despite the upgrade signaling continued progress in his recovery.

According to Orlando Sentinel reporter Jason Beede, Mosley confirmed that Suggs remains sidelined after recent on-court work.

“#Magic coach Jamahl Mosley says Jalen Suggs (right knee MCL contusion) will be OUT for tonight’s game against Charlotte,” Beede shared on X. “Suggs ‘came up OK after yesterday’s work,’ and Orlando will see how he goes from there.”

The update reflects a step forward for Suggs, who has missed more than three weeks after suffering the injury earlier this month. His last appearance came Jan. 2 in Orlando’s 121-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Before exiting early in the third quarter, Suggs recorded 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 4-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line in 20 minutes.

Jalen Suggs out vs. Hornets as Magic weigh return timeline

Orlando enters Thursday’s contest at 23-19 after splitting its two games overseas, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin before falling in London on Sunday. The Magic will host the Hornets (16-28) at 7:00 p.m. ET as they resume regular-season play in Central Florida.

Suggs has been a key two-way contributor when available in his fifth NBA season. The 24-year-old former All-Defensive Second Team selection is averaging 15.0 points, career highs of 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range across 23 appearances while playing 25.4 minutes per contest.

While Suggs will not return Thursday, the upgrade to questionable suggests a potential return in the near future as Orlando continues to evaluate his response to increased workload.

Following the matchup against Charlotte, the Magic will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET before opening a two-game road trip next Monday with a return visit to Cleveland. Orlando’s handling of Suggs’ recovery remains measured as the team looks ahead to a challenging stretch on the schedule.