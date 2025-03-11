Shaquille O'Neal is not the only NBA Hall of Famer who believes Bol Bol has the potential to rival Victor Wembanyama. Tim Hardaway recently stated on Fan Duel TV, “I think Bol Bol has the same abilities as Victor Wembanyama… I don’t think he has been able to get that right opportunity to go out there and prove himself like a [Wemby].”

People have long recognized Bol, a highly skilled 7’2” forward, for his raw talent, but he struggled to find consistent playing time and an ideal role on previous teams. This sentiment echoes what many basketball experts have said about his underutilized potential. Hardaway's comments suggest that with the right opportunity and system, he could thrive in a way similar to the much-hyped Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ phenom.

The conversation about the two gained even more traction recently after Shaquille O’Neal expressed his belief that Bol stacks up well against the young star. In a segment of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley asked O’Neal whether he would choose Bol over Wembanyama.

Without hesitation, O'Neal answered with a resounding, “Yup, I do.”

This bold statement caused a mix of disbelief and laughter from his co-hosts, who couldn't quite grasp O'Neal's stance. However, the Diesel was unwavering in his opinion. He further explained that the Phoenix Suns currently hold a better record than the Spurs, adding fuel to his argument.

While the idea of choosing Bol over Wembanyama might seem outlandish to some, it’s not entirely surprising given the circumstances. Wembanyama has already garnered massive attention and has had the chance to show his talent from day one. On the other hand, the former Nugget, faced more challenges with inconsistent minutes and opportunities, before finding a role with the Suns.

His versatility and impressive skill set have always been apparent. With the right opportunity, he could further prove that Hardaway and O’Neal's faith in him isn't misplaced.