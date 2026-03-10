The New England Patriots moved for former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, agreeing a four-year deal reportedly worth between $70 million and $80 million. With the Patriots intent on building around quarterback Drake Maye, Doubs effectively replaces Stefon Diggs, who led the team with 1,013 receiving yards last season.

However, it seems as if New England was not the only potential landing spot for the 26-year-old. The Washington Commanders had reportedly also offered a competitive contract, but Doubs ended up choosing the Patriots, per a post on X by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. While both teams were seen as his ‘primary options,' Doubs ended up choosing Maye and the Patriots.

The Nevada product is yet to complete a 1,000-yard season despite being a regular contributor for Green Bay since joining as the 132nd pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

During the 2025 season, Doubs posted 55 receptions for a career-high 724 yards and six touchdowns, leading the Packers in both catches and receiving yardage. This is despite the fact that he played in a crowded receiving room that included Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Matthew Golden. He finished 2025 with 85 targets and appeared in all 17 regular-season games.

Further, the Patriots potentially represent a better fit considering the current options. New England’s current wide receiver group includes Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III, none of whom have established themselves as a consistent No. 1 target.

At 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, Doubs has also established himself as a clutch performer. In four career playoff appearances, he has caught 20 passes for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

His most recent performance came in the Packers’ wild-card loss to the Chicago Bears, when he recorded eight receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Overall, Doubs had 202 receptions for 2,424 yards and 21 touchdowns across 59 regular-season games (50 starts) for the Packers.

Regardless, fans will be excited considering Doubs had other options as well, and instead chose to ply his trade at the Patriots.