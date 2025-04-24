The Los Angeles Clippers aren’t just moving home, they’re turning up the volume in a brand new fortress. The first-round battle between the Denver Nuggets and Clippers is tied 1-1, and now the series shifts to L.A. But not just anywhere in L.A. This year, the Clippers are playing in their brand new home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Los Angeles is set to host its first playoff game at the Intuit Dome, and the timing couldn’t be more dramatic. Then, things shift to Inglewood, and the energy builds fast.

In Game 2, Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points on 15-of-19 shooting, leading the Clippers to a 105-102 win in Denver. This was a statement bounceback that evened the series and raised the stakes heading into Game 3.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman had thoughts not just on the play, but on the place.

“They have the crowd towards our bench, it’s like a high school crowd, which is actually really cool,” he said. “The other thing is they pump sound in the place. That place is so loud. It’s very loud whether the crowd is cheering or not.”

That last line says a lot. The Intuit Dome isn’t just another shiny arena it’s built to shake opponents. Opened in 2024, the dome gives the Clippers a home to call their own after years of sharing space with the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

With the next two games in L.A., the Clippers look to ride that new-arena energy and take control of the series, but Denver, the defending champs, knows how to win on the road.

Now, with the series knotted up and the Clippers finally owning a real home-court vibe, Game 3 becomes a pressure cooker. Can the Nuggets silence the noise?

One thing’s certain: The Intuit Dome isn’t just loud. It’s a problem. And in this series, that might make all the difference.