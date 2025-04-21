Legendary NBA coach Phil Jackson made a rare appearance on X Sunday, using the platform for just the second time since 2018 to criticize the NBA's decision to schedule games on Easter. Jackson, who has largely distanced himself from the league in recent years, also took issue with games being held on Christmas Day—long considered one of the NBA’s premier events—referring to both holidays as “sacred days.”

“Again the NBA tests faith by playing multiple games on Christmas and Easter…sacred days,” Jackson said in his social media post.

The NBA scheduled four postseason games on Easter Sunday, though none turned out to be particularly competitive.

The Oklahoma City Thunder opened their playoff run with a historic 131-80 blowout over the Memphis Grizzlies, marking the largest margin of victory ever in a Game 1. Elsewhere, Boston handled the Orlando Magic 103-86, top-seeded Cleveland cruised past Miami 121-100, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Houston Rockets 95-85.

With the league already facing declining viewership, it’s unclear how many fans actually tuned in. Still, Jackson’s criticism resonates, especially given that other leagues—MLB, NHL, and NFL—have faced similar backlash for holding games on traditionally sacred holidays.

Phil Jackson's criticism of the NBA

This isn’t the first time Phil Jackson has voiced criticism of the NBA. Despite claiming in 2023 that he no longer watched games because the league had become too “political,” his recent post suggests he’s still paying attention to how the NBA operates.

Christmas and Easter hold deep significance in many religious traditions and beyond, and Jackson isn’t the first sports figure to raise concerns about scheduling games on those holidays. Still, that debate seems settled, with major leagues continuing to play through them.

Easter does pose a slightly different case, since the date shifts each year. In 2026, for instance, Easter Sunday lands on April 5—before the NBA and NHL playoffs begin.

While leagues like the NBA, NHL, and MLB are still expected to schedule games, those matchups might carry less weight if they fall outside of the postseason spotlight.

Regardless of Jackson’s opinion, holiday sports aren’t disappearing anytime soon. Major League Baseball ran a full slate of games on Easter, as it typically does, and the NBA had no intention of stepping aside. On Christmas Day, the NBA has even found itself in a growing battle with the NFL over who commands the most attention during one of the league’s signature dates.

Jackson has largely remained silent on NBA affairs since stepping down as president of the New York Knicks in 2017. He even skipped a team reunion two years ago, though he did make a rare public appearance in 2024 to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. While most fans have no issue with the NBA holding games on Easter, Jackson—true to form—is voicing a dissenting opinion.