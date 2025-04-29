The Detroit Pistons have their backs against the wall. Following a controversial non call at the end of Game 4, Detroit is now down 3-1 to the New York Knicks in a NBA Playoffs series. The Pistons must win three in a row to advance in the postseason.

Heading into a pivotal Game 5, the club has some guys on the team injury report. Jaden Ivey is out and Isaiah Stewart is questionable for the contest, per the injury report.

Ivey has been out for several weeks due to a fibula fracture. Stewart is dealing with knee inflammation.

The Pistons and their fans would love to have Stewart for the contest. Detroit and New York play Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Pistons must regroup after a heartbreaking Game 4 loss

The Pistons looked like they were going to win Game 4 of this series. Detroit battled back from a halftime deficit to take a second-half lead.

Cade Cunningham attempted a shot with just seconds left, and the club down by a single point. He missed that attempt, and Tim Hardaway Jr. grabbed the offensive rebound. He attempted one final shot but missed.

Knicks player Josh Hart came into contact with Hardaway but no foul was called. It was a brutal ending for the Pistons.

Following the contest, Hardaway bolted from the media pool after just one question. Things then got even more dramatic, as an NBA official at the game admitted a foul should have been called.

“During live play, it was judged that Josh Hart made a legal defensive play,” NBA referee David Guthrie said, per ESPN. “After postgame review, we observed that Hart makes body contact that is more than marginal to Hardaway Jr., and a foul should have been called.”

The Pistons now have to regroup past all this and go out and win. The club's star Cade Cunningham is going to need a big game, as he had in Game 4. Cunningham posted a triple-double for the team in the last contest.

Tuesday's game tips off at 7:30 ET.