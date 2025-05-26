Tre Johnson is a 6-foot-6 guard who quickly became the top player at Texas in his freshman year. From the start, he stepped up as the main scorer and proved he’s one of the best shot-makers in college basketball — and one of the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft.

What makes Tre Johnson special?

Tre is one of the most natural scorers in this draft class. He can score in many different ways and plays with confidence beyond his years. He led one of the toughest conferences in the country in both scoring and minutes played.

His best skill is his shooting — especially from beyond the arc. He made nearly 40% of his three-point shots on high volume, averaging almost seven attempts a game (or 11.5 per 100 possessions). His smooth form, deep range, and quick release make him a strong bet to succeed at the NBA level.

Good day for Tre Johnson at the NBA draft combine. Tested well, hit 68% of his aggregate jumpers in drills, and measured a 6'10 wingspan and 37 1/2 inch vertical leap. NBA teams are increasingly talking about him as a safe pick, with significant long-term upside to grow into. pic.twitter.com/LSsa93if9F — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even though Texas lacked strong playmakers around him, Tre made the most of every opportunity. He moved well off the ball, hit shots from the corners, and capitalized on kick-outs and broken plays.

Tre Johnson: Top 5 Best Fits in the 2025 NBA Draft

1. Washington Wizards – Pick No. 6

The Wizards are rebuilding and need a go-to scorer. Johnson would fit right in with a young core and could grow into the team’s top option. His shooting would pair well with players like Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones, and he’d get plenty of playing time to develop.

2. Philadelphia 76ers – Pick No. 3

Philadelphia is trying to win now with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, but they need depth and long-term scoring. Tre could come off the bench early on and give them instant offense. With time, he could step into a bigger role behind Maxey and help space the floor for Embiid.

3. Utah Jazz – Pick No. 5

Utah has an exciting young core and needs more scoring on the perimeter. Johnson would be a perfect fit alongside Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen. He matches their timeline and would likely see meaningful minutes right away in a developmental system.

4. New Orleans Pelicans – Mid-Lottery

The Pelicans may soon need a new scorer to take over for CJ McCollum. With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram drawing defenders, Tre would get open looks and thrive as a catch-and-shoot threat. His shooting would add valuable spacing to their offense.

5. Toronto Raptors – Pick No. 9

Toronto needs two things: shooting and a clear offensive identity. Johnson gives them both. He would be a great fit next to Scottie Barnes and could grow into a key piece as they retool the roster for the future.

In today’s NBA, shooting is king. Tre Johnson is not only one of the best shooters in this class — he's also one of the most consistent. He plays with poise, knows how to find space, and rarely forces bad shots. That makes him a valuable addition to any team, especially those looking for young scoring talent.

Tre Johnson has all the tools to become a high-level scorer. With the right fit, coaching, and time, he could develop into a reliable starter — or even a team’s lead scorer. He’ll need to improve on defense and add strength, but his shooting gives him a strong floor as a pro.