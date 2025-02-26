NBA statues are a great way to honor any legend. It simply signifies their greatness, allowing the present and future generations to be impacted by their legacy. For this piece, let's rank the 10 best NBA player statues.

Regarded as the GOAT of basketball by many, it only made sense that the Chicago Bulls erected a statue for him at the United Center. With the Bulls, Jordan took the franchise to serious heights, highlighted by a pair of three-peats. His statue was also a nod to his signature Jumpman Dunk that encapsulated his out-of-this world athleticism that allowed him to influence the game like no other.

2. Jerry West

Jerry West is the very man who was used in the NBA's logo. As a result, the first-ever NBA Finals MVP was dubbed as “The Logo.” West was one of the most dominant players in the league in the 1960s and early '70s thanks to his lethal scoring. But aside from being a great player, West continued to make a positive impact for the Lakers organization as a general manager, paving the way for six more championships.

3. John Stockton

John Stockton certainly carved out a legendary basketball career. As a result, it was a no-brainer for the Utah Jazz to build a solid statue for him. Stockton's features were greatly replicated in his statue. While it wasn't as animated compared to his NBA counterparts, the statue perfectly captures his simple yet effective game that allowed him to take over the league in terms of assists and steals from 1985 to 2003.

4. Bill Russell

Back in the '60s, the NBA was Bill Russell's league. The dominant 6'10 center led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships as a player and two as a coach. Furthermore, Russell stuffed the stat sheet with his points-rebounds double-doubles, which was a testament to his unstoppable nature back in the day. Thanks to Russell, the Celtics wouldn't be the league's leading franchise in terms of championship banners. As a result, a statue to honor the face of the first Celtics dynasty was a must.

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbbar

Equipped with the legendary Skyhook, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a force to be reckoned with. In fact, he was at one point the NBA's all-time leading scorer in the history books before LeBron James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem is a six-time NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Purple and Gold honored the six-time NBA MVP with a statue outside the team's Crypto Arena.

6. Larry Bird

Unlike the previous players in this list, Larry Bird's statue was a nod to his greatness in college basketball. Bird was a major face in elevating basketball as one of the nation's top sport for his performances with the Indiana State Sycamores. With so many records broken while playing for Indiana State in the late 1970s and taking the sport to new heights, a statue wasn't even enough to capture his greatness.

7. Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal has one of the most animated statues in NBA history. Shaq was the major force for the Lakers, leading the franchise to a three-peat to start the 2000s. He was an unstoppable force down low, thanks to his combination of strength and size. The Lakers built a statue for him outside Crypto Arena while not forgetting his signature two-handed slam dunk that terrorized the NBA.

Located as well in Crypto Arena, the Lakers also had to honor Magic Johnson. Johnson revolutionized the NBA with his unique skillset for his size, a 6'9 point guard. As the face of the Lakers' Showtime Era in the 1980s, Johnson injected some excitement into the NBA, elevating basketball into a global sport. He would also go on to lead the Lakers to five NBA championships.

Although a lot of basketball fans complained about the size of Allen Iverson's statue, it was the standard for the Sixers. Nonetheless, everyone knows that AI was one of the most influential players in league history. While he was controversial at times, the former NBA MVP electrified stadiums with his elite ball handling and scoring, capped off by his signature Killer Crossover. In fact, The Answer got emotional after the Sixers unveiled his statue at the training complex.

Over a decade ago, Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks did the impossible. Thanks to Nowitzki's insane shooting, the Mavericks came out of the wild Western Conference to reach the 2011 NBA Finals before pulling the rug under a heavily favored Miami Heat that paraded its Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. The Mavericks just had to honor the 2011 NBA Finals MVP for his decorated legacy, which all happened in Dallas.