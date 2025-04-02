Longevity is quite rare in professional sports. Competing in a competitive league like the NBA demands a lot from athletes. As a result, it isn't surprising that various players face a decline after their prime years.

However, there are a handful of players who find a way to defy age or at least delay the inevitable. Here is a look at the Top 10 players who played at least 20 seasons in the NBA, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

1. LeBron James – 22

LeBron James was dubbed as the next big thing prior to joining the NBA. Since then, he has lived up to expectations by winning four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, and four NBA MVPs. James also added an NBA Cup title and NBA Cup MVP to his name.

But more importantly, the latest testament to his longevity has been breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record. Despite being 40 years old in the midst of his 22nd season, The King is showing no signs of slowing down by continuing to break some records in the process while chasing his fifth ring.

2. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – 20

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was one of the most iconic superstars back in the day. In 20 seasons, Kareem won six NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, and six NBA MVPs. Furthermore, before James broke the scoring record, it was Abdul-Jabbar who made it seem unbreakable in the first place with 38,387.

3. Kobe Bryant- 20

Despite plenty of obstacles in his career, Kobe Bryant defied the odds and blossomed into the Black Mamba that NBA fans idolized. Bryant's rollercoaster career was filled with controversies but was compensated with championships. He earned five NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, and one NBA MVP in his storied career. Bryant exited the NBA as well with a bang by scoring 60 points in his final game against the Utah Jazz. As a result, he became the oldest player to reach the 60-point tally.

4. Kevin Garnett – 21

Kevin Garnett was a fan favorite wherever he went. The Big Ticket consistently gave it his all on a nightly basis with his hustle, intensity, and energy. In 21 seasons, tied for the second most in NBA history, Garnett earned an NBA title with the Boston Celtics, one NBA MVP, and a Defensive Player of the Year Award. He eventually finished his career with the team that drafted him, the Minnesota Timberwolves, to come full circle.

5. Chris Paul – 20

Aside from James, the only other active player on this list is Chris Paul. CP3 has so far done a terrific job giving Father Time a tough workout. Although an NBA championship continues to remain elusive, the 12-time All-Star still remains a reliable floor general and mentor for the young San Antonio Spurs.

6. Dirk Nowitzki – 21

Dirk Nowitzki was one of the premier power forwards in the NBA at his peak. He was the player responsible for revolutionizing the stretch big. Nowitzki also played for 21 seasons, all with the Dallas Mavericks. It's the longest in this list for a player who only suited up for a single franchise.

7. Robert Parish – 21

There aren't a lot of players who played for different dynasties. One of them was Robert Parish. The nine-time All-Star big man was part of the Boston Celtics dynasty in the 1980s, collecting his first three NBA championships. Parish won his fourth and final one with the Chicago Bulls in 1997 before calling it a career. He is also the NBA's all-time leader in games played.

8. Kevin Willis – 21

It's certainly surprising that Kevin Willis has yet to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. In 21 seasons, Willis played 1,424 games, the most by any player not in the Hall of Fame. Furthermore, he also added an NBA championship, an All-Star appearance, and an All-NBA Third Team selection to his resume.

9. Vince Carter – 22

Any basketball fan will agree that Vince Carter was half man, half amazing. Carter established himself as a high-flyer with electrifying in-game dunks and dominating the Slam Dunk Contest. Furthermore, despite relying heavily on athleticism, Carter managed to play for 22 seasons, tied for the most in the NBA. Of course, the former Slam Dunk Contest champion evolved his game as he got older.

10. Udonis Haslem – 20

Udonis Haslem wasn't the flashiest player on the court. However, he made his presence felt as an enforcer who was willing to do the dirty work in terms of defense, hustle, and rebounds. As a result, it's easy to see why he was the heart and soul of the Heat Culture for the Miami Heat. In terms of endurance, Haslem played for 20 seasons, all with the Heat.