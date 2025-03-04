Bringing aboard a one-year rental NBA star is risky depending on how much the team gave up to acquire him. Or if the player was a free agent, there is little risk, but there usually is little upside since the player usually is on the downside of his career. Still, some rentals turn out to be worth much more than the cost. Here are the 10 best one-year rental NBA stars in league history.

Unhappy in San Antonio, Toronto Raptors team president Masai Ujiri gambled by trading for disgruntled NBA star Kawhi Leonard. Knowing that Leonard was ready to bolt Toronto after the 2018-19 season, the team knew they had to make the most out of the opportunity.

The Klaw was the missing piece of the puzzle, allowing the Raptors to finally reach the pinnacle at the expense of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Leonard averaged 30.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game to claim his second NBA championship and Finals MVP.

2. Tyson Chandler (2010-11)

Tyson Chandler was a reliable starting center. He first signed a six-year deal with the Chicago Bulls back in 2005. The seven-foot center then was sent to New Orleans and Charlotte before playing the final stretch of his contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

Chandler anchored the rim for the Mavericks, who pulled off a series of upsets against their rivals in the West. They capped their Cinderella dream run by winning the 2011 NBA championship at the expense of the Miami Heat, who featured their Big Three of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

3. Peja Stojakovic (2011)

Aside from Chandler, another rental the Mavericks signed that season was Peja Stojakovic. In the midst of the 2010-11 season, Stojakovic was waived by the Toronto Raptors. The Mavericks capitalized by signing him to a one-year deal worth $700K, according to Spotrac.

He was instrumental in the playoffs, particularly in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, where the 6-foot-10 sharpshooter was 6-for-6 from beyond the arc to help the Mavs complete the sweep against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thanks to a series of injuries and dramatic events, Dwight Howard's NBA career was in limbo. Fortunately, the Lakers picked up the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year on a one-year nonguaranteed deal. While Howard's first stint with the Lakers ended in catastrophe, he redeemed himself this time around.

Howard played an instrumental role for the Lakers in the playoffs, banging bodies against the best big men, including Nikola Jokic. His athletic dunks and impact around the rim were just what the Lakers needed to win their 17th NBA title.

Andre Iguodala was one of the premiere wings in the league. He even signed a six-year deal worth $80.5 million with the Philadelphia 76ers back in 2008. He arrived in Denver on an expiring contract in 2012 via a four-team blockbuster trade that coincidentally also involved Dwight Howard. Iguodala averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, helping the Nuggets secure a franchise-best NBA record of 57-15.

After delivering an NBA championship to Boston, it made sense for the franchise to secure him to a three-year deal. But when the 2013-14 season rolled by, the Celtics were wise to start thinking about their future. Danny Ainge sent out Pierce and Kevin Garnett in exchange for a slew of draft picks that formed the current Celtics championship core.

On the other hand, Pierce made the most out of his time in Brooklyn by immediately elevating them into a playoff threat. He posted 13.5 points per game, while shooting 45.1% from the field overall and 37.3% from beyond the arc.

7. Karl Malone (2003-04)

Spending pretty much the majority of his career in Utah, Karl Malone established himself as one of the greats for the Jazz. But despite his greatness, he had no rings to show for it. As a result, this prompted a move to Los Angeles, teaming up with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Gary Payton for one last ride.

Although already aging, the former NBA MVP still played 32.7 minutes a night while putting up 13.2 points per game. He also helped the Lakers reach the 2004 NBA Finals before hanging up his sneakers.

8. DeMarcus Cousins (2018-19)

Coming from a torn Achilles injury, the Warriors took a chance by bringing in four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. Cousins fortified the Warriors' dynasty by adding depth into their frontcourt. With the Warriors, Cousins produced 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. But more importantly, he also helped the Warriors make their fifth-straight Finals appearance.

9. Jeremy Lin (2011-12)

It wasn't long ago when Linsanity took the NBA by storm. A chance was all Jeremy Lin needed to transform himself into a star. Claimed off waivers, Lin was on the verge of exiting the league before mounting an explosive run for the New York Knicks. He finished with averages of 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. But more importantly, his Linsanity run even allowed New York to clinch a playoff spot.

Although the Warriors failed to make the 2024 NBA playoffs, people often overlooked the impact of Chris Paul's short stint with the team. CP3 stabilized the Warriors bench. He also tallied a respectable 9.4 points and 8.4 assists per-game average. But after just one season, the Warriors waived Paul, leading him to sign with the San Antonio Spurs.