Role players are rarely the stars of any NBA game. However, they are important in helping any team capture its championship pursuits. Moreover, every once in a while, they also dare to take center stage whenever they're called upon. Here are the 10 best role players on a championship team, ranked.

1. Bruce Bowen

There's no question that Bruce Bowen's calling card has been his perimeter defense and timely three-point shooting from the corner. Bowen's two-way play was instrumental in helping the San Antonio Spurs win three of the franchise's championship banners. From being an undrafted player to becoming a hidden gem for the Spurs, it was quite an NBA journey for the eight-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

It's easy to see why many NBA fans regard Robert Horry as “Big Shot Rob.” Horry wasn't only a part of seven NBA championship teams, but he was also responsible for hitting some clutch shots in the playoffs when it mattered the most. From game-winners to daggers, Horry isn't a man to leave open whenever a championship game is on the line.

Prior to being an NBA champion coach for the Warriors dynasty, Steve Kerr was a knockdown shooter who proved to be valuable for the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs. As a player, Kerr won a total of five NBA championships. His timely shooting, even in the clutch, was dependable. But more importantly, he was a great shooter who thrived alongside NBA stars.

4. Toni Kukoc

Hailing from Croatia, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen gave Toni Kukoc a rude initiation at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. However, with Kukoc joining the Chicago Bulls side, he was a reliable scorer off the bench, even during tight games. The greatest winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award hit plenty of big shots for the Bulls, helping the franchise accomplish a second three-peat.

5. Shane Battier

Shane Battier was rarely a star on any NBA team he played for. However, Battier's effective two-way play made him a valuable asset among contenders, including the Miami Heat. The two-time All-Defensive Team selection was responsible for guarding some of the best perimeter players in the league. Moreover, his hot shooting from deep complemented the Big Three well enough to capture back-to-back NBA championships.

6. James Posey

Although scoring was initially his calling card, James Posey would do anything the coach asked him to do. Like a true role player, Posey answered the call for Pat Riley for the Heat in the 2006 NBA playoffs. Whether it's guarding the best stars on the opposing team or hitting the big shots in the clutch, Posey gets the job done. In fact, helped not only the Heat but also the Celtics in 2008.

7. Derek Fisher

Derek Fisher isn't exactly a superstar. However, there's good reason as to why Phil Jackson loved to use him to run the triangle offense. From setting the table for the brightest stars in Los Angeles to hitting game-winners, Fisher was a huge part of Purple and Gold history. He helped the Lakers secure the last three-peat in the NBA before winning back-to-back with Kobe Bryant's Lakers.

8. Jason Terry

It wasn't long ago when the Dallas Mavericks won it all by pulling the rug from under the Miami Heat during the 2011 NBA Finals. Although it was Dirk Nowitzki who shined bright, Jason Terry played a key role off the bench for the Mavericks that allowed the Mavs to conquer their first championship. Terry's scoring ignited a bench mob that gave the star-studded Heat plenty of problems on the defensive end.

During the 2016 NBA Draft, Alex Caruso went undrafted. However, little did anyone expect that the Lakers discovered a diamond in the rough by signing the Texas A&M standout. Caruso's hustle and perimeter defense provided the much-needed intangibles for the Purple and Gold. While his contributions don't exactly reflect on the stat sheet, Caruso's nose for loose balls propelled the Lakers to win their 17th NBA championship inside the NBA Bubble.

After playing overseas, PJ Tucker entered the NBA through the backdoor. He slowly earned minutes in the league with his 3-and-D play, which is an important asset for championship contenders. Tucker held his own during the Bucks' 2021 championship run. He was responsible for slowing down elite perimeter players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Jimmy Butler. Without his defensive presence, the Bucks probably wouldn't have hoisted the trophy.