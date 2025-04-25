More often than not, players selected in the second round of the NBA Draft have a career trajectory of becoming role players or borderline starters. However, some second-round draft picks have defied the status quo by carving out Hall of Fame-worthy careers despite the odds.

Some also make a name for themselves in the games that matter the most when the lights shine the brightest. Here are the 10 best second-round draft picks who shined in the NBA playoffs, ranked.

Check out the gallery.

Nikola Jokic has taken over the NBA. He not only solidified his place by winning three NBA MVPs but by also leading the Denver Nuggets to an NBA championship in 2023. Jokic would only become the second player selected in the second round of the NBA Draft to claim the Finals MVP Award. He's also the lowest draft pick to ever win it.

2. Willis Reed

The distinction for the second-round draft pick with the most Finals MVPs belongs to Willis Reed. Reed was the centerpiece of the New York Knicks in the 1960s and 70s. He led New York to two NBA championships in 1970 and 1973, both of which saw Reed earn NBA Finals MVP honors.

3. Dennis Rodman

Among second-round draft picks, Dennis Rodman has the most NBA championship rings to his name. He won two titles with the Detroit Pistons before becoming an instrumental defender for the three-peat Chicago Bulls from 1996 to '98. Rodman's reputation may be marred by his antics. However, his impact on the court, thanks to his hustle, rebounding, and defense, certainly elevated his teams.

Another decorated second-round draft pick is Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors' 35th overall pick developed into the perfect versatile defender next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. He's arguably the heart and soul of the Warriors dynasty that won four NBA championships. In the playoffs, Green was always tasked to defend against the best players in the game, including the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum.

5. Manu Ginobili

Manu Ginobili was a sensation in Argentina and was a superstar in basketball overseas. In an era when NBA teams were hesitant to bring in international stars, Manu Ginobili became one of the pillars that changed the trend. Ginobili blossomed into a two-time NBA All-Star and NBA Sixth Man of the Year player. But more importantly, he was a crucial piece in four of the San Antonio Spurs' title conquests.

6. Danny Green

Legitimate contenders were always trying to avail of Danny Green's elite two-way play. The former 46th overall pick found a way to play alongside the best superstars in the game, including Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James. He remains the only second-round draft pick to ever win three championships with three different franchises, particularly with the Spurs, Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Lakers.

7. Toni Kukoc

Toni Kukoc entered the NBA well before European stars became regulars in the league. However, Kukoc's size, versatility, and stardom in Europe convinced the league that he was worth a look. The Chicago Bulls drafted him in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft with the 29th overall pick then allowed him to play a few more seasons in Europe.

Kukoc wore the Bulls uniform just after Michael Jordan announced his first retirement. Nonetheless, his versatile style of play earned him the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 1996, the same year he won the first of three titles to propel Jordan and the Bulls' second three-peat.

8. Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol always drew comparisons to his elder brother Pau Gasol. They were even traded for each other back in the 2007-08 season. But despite the odds, the younger Gasol carved out a name for himself. He earned the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2013. Furthermore, Gasol won his lone championship with the Raptors. His rim protection and versatile moves at the post propelled the Raptors to deny the Warriors a three-peat.

It took some time before Khris Middleton found his footing in the NBA. However, after a move to the Milwaukee Bucks, the former 39th overall pick felt right at home alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton was the second option next to Giannis, as they led the charge for the Bucks during their 2021 championship run. He averaged 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game in the Finals that clinched the franchise's first championship in five decades.

Bruce Brown didn't exactly make some noise in his first few years in the NBA. The 42nd overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft bounced from the Detroit Pistons to the Brooklyn Nets before finding a home with the Nuggets. Brown was the missing piece to Denver's championship puzzle. His two-way play came in handy as he filled the holes for the team defensively at the perimeter.