As Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has put out onslaughts against different teams and continues to be a standout player, there could be a discussion about a potential future where he is not on the team past this season. With Ball accomplishing various feats with the Hornets, the latest reporting surrounding the point guard suggests his future could be murky.

In the latest from ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel, he spoke about Charlotte this season and how the expectation is that Ball won't be traded before February's deadline, but “it's reasonable to believe” that his replacement will be sought.

“LaMelo Ball is expected to remain with the Charlotte Hornets through the end of the 2025-26 season, league sources told ClutchPoints,” Siegel wrote. “After that, his future will be discussed internally, and it's reasonable to believe that the Hornets will seek his eventual replacement in the 2026 NBA Draft, which is filled with young, athletic talents in the backcourt.”

“Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel represent the future of this organization, and the Hornets are open to hearing potential deals involving anyone outside these two players. Collin Sexton has generated the most interest in Charlotte to this point,” Siegel continued.

Hornets' LaMelo Ball had trade interest last offseason

While it's early to think of any teams that could be interested down the line, there was reported interest from the Toronto Raptors last offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Speaking of trade interest, the Toronto Raptors checked in on the availability of Ball over the summer, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote on Dec 18. “Ironically, Ball ran out of the tunnel with the Raptors before their game against the Hornets in Toronto on December 5th. Later in the game, he injured his ankle and has been out since.”

It remains to be seen what Ball's future is with the Hornets as he's currently averaging 19.9 points, 7.8 assists, and five rebounds per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field in 29 games.

Charlotte is 14-25, putting them 12th in the East with the next matchup coming against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.