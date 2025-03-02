The Golden State Warriors were riding a wave of momentum heading into their Saturday night matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, who were reeling in the wake of superstar center Joel Embiid getting shut down for the season. The Sixers ended up pulling off a surprising upset victory, though, with the final score settling in at 126-119. After the game, Stephen Curry linked up with Philly's embattled center.

While Embiid's 2024-25 campaign did not go according to plan, as he only suited up in 19 games, he did manage to win a gold medal with Team USA during the 2024 Summer Olympics. Curry was a part of that squad, which led to the two reuniting after the Sixers pulled out a surprising victory over the scorching hot Dubs.

“Forever world champs,” the Warriors said in a post on X alongside a video of Curry and Embiid embracing each other after the game.

Expand Tweet

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid on different paths with Warriors, 76ers

Philadelphia may have scraped out a win, but it's clear these two teams are headed in opposite directions. The Sixers are in a tough spot, as their future is murky, with Embiid's injury woes and Paul George's struggles during his first season with the team leaving everything up in the air. The Warriors, meanwhile, have looked revitalized in the wake of trading for Jimmy Butler ahead of the trade deadline.

With this loss, Golden State fell down to the seven seed in the Western Conference standings for the time being, but considering how they had won seven of their last nine games before this, they are trending in the right direction. Whereas the 76ers are waving the white flag, the Warriors will look to continue to make a push for a playoff spot when they face off against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.