Since 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks have yet to replicate their championship run. Although the addition of Damian Lillard reignited some hope of adding more gold to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era, things have been disappointing at best. Outside of an NBA Cup title, the Bucks have struggled to piece together a solid championship campaign. Unfortunately, their title hopes took an even bigger hit when Lillard was diagnosed with a deep vein thrombosis, sidelining him indefinitely.

Although Giannis has always publicly expressed his loyalty to Milwaukee, any superstar wouldn't want to waste away his prime years for a team that could barely contend for a title. If there's a team that the Greek Freak would want to play for, there's no question that the Golden State Warriors would be an intriguing destination.

The Warriors already got busy at this year's trade deadline by getting a disgruntled Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. With Curry's closing championship window, the addition of a superstar like Giannis could be the final piece to extend their dynasty.

Golden State Warriors trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Warriors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyler Smith

Bucks receive: Draymond Green, Gary Payton II, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, 2026 First Round Draft Pick, and 2028 First Round Draft Pick

Should the Bucks want to part ways with Giannis, the team is surely going to have a huge asking price for him. One of the teams that can accommodate that request is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors found a way to preserve their youth when they dealt for Jimmy Butler at the 2025 trade deadline, giving up Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson. But if they were to pursue a generational talent like Giannis, they might have to surrender their building blocks this time around.

The Warriors can send out an offer led by Draymond Green to go along with youngsters Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Buddy Hield and two first-round draft picks should spice up the deal for the Bucks. Although Green would be the most decorated player in that package, the real prizes for Milwaukee will be Kuminga and Moody. Both of them are only 22 years old and have shown a ton of promise.

It will only be natural for Giannis to take his talents to a certified contender. Playing alongside superstars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler would be an ideal destination for him to position himself toward another championship. In addition to Giannis, the Bucks can also throw Tyler Smith for salary-filling purposes.

Maximizing Stephen Curry's closing window

Although giving up Green would be a huge blow to the Warriors' franchise and fanbase, the team must be willing to do whatever it takes to maximize Curry's window. In fact, they already gave up one-half of the Splash Brothers in Klay Thompson. Hence, giving up the former Defensive Player of the Year, who's clearly not getting any younger, would be the next natural choice.

By surrounding Curry with two generational talents in Butler and Giannis, the Warriors will put themselves in a prime position to extend their dynasty. It would be an ultimate win-now move that the Warriors front office has hesitated to push. While Butler's addition to Golden State's rotation has done wonders for the team's title hopes, a championship-less campaign this year could finally be the last straw that would prompt the front office to pursue a third star in Giannis.

Assembling a big three of Giannis, Curry, and Butler would make life so much easier for the best shooter in the world. The addition of Giannis would further alter the already competitive landscape of the wild Western Conference. In fact, just imagine the amount of space that Curry will have when both Giannis and Butler threaten their opponents with their elite rim-slashing.

Future of the Milwaukee Bucks

On the Bucks' end, the Warriors' package will help them prepare for the future. At 35 years old, Green won't be tasked with defending the best players on a nightly basis. However, he could be utilized as a mentor for the Bucks' young core. On the other hand, Payton II could also fill in as a veteran figure. But more importantly, both Kuminga and Moody will be the team's main building blocks moving forward.

Kuminga is averaging a decent 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. While it hasn't been a seamless fit in Golden State, everyone knows that a change in scenery could unlock his full potential, and Milwaukee might just be the perfect city to do so. On the other hand, Moody is having a career-best season, averaging 10.1 points while shooting 38.1% from downtown.

Milwaukee hopes both of these young players will take their game to the next level. As insurance, the team will have a pair of first-round draft picks to further strengthen its roster for life after Giannis.