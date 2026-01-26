Yves Missi pulled off an impressive highlight against Victor Wembanyama during the New Orleans Pelicans' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

Missi is halfway through the second season of his NBA career with the Pelicans. He has seen his role go down with less playing time amid the rise of Derik Queen while Zion Williamson has been more active in the rotation.

That doesn't mean that the young center is going quiet. He executed his highlight against Wembanyama, one of the best young stars in the league, during the last two minutes of the game. Missi got the ball from the perimeter as he drove into the paint against the Spurs star and threw down the one-handed dunk.

OH WOW YVES MISSI 😱pic.twitter.com/Cr8c3k1KgD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

How Yves Missi, Pelicans played against Spurs

Yves Missi enjoyed his highlight against Victor Wembanyama as the Pelicans stunned the Spurs in a 104-95 victory.

New Orleans took control of the lead with its performances in the second and third quarter, outscoring San Antonio 57-40 in that stretch. The hosts tried to get back into the game, but the Pelicans did enough to keep them at bay.

Rebounding and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Pelicans prevailed in both categories by securing 58 rebounds and scoring 56 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Spurs as they grabbed 46 rebounds and produced 32 points inside the paint.

Four players scored in double-digits for New Orleans in the win, including Missi. He finished with a stat line of 10 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal. He shot 4-of-11 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. Zion Williamson led the team with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Saddiq Bey had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Trey Murphy III put up 17 points and nine assists.

New Orleans improved to a 12-36 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings and four games behind the Utah Jazz.

The Pelicans will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.