When he's healthy, New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson can be pretty unstoppable on the court.

Even San Antonio Spurs unicorn Victor Wembanyama was not able to do much against the former Duke Blue Devils star during one moment in Sunday night's game at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

Early in the second quarter of the contest, Williamson found himself on an isolation play against fellow former No.1 NBA Draft top pick Wembanyama. After getting a pass behind the 3-point line, Williamson measured Wembanyama's defense before putting the ball on the floor and blowing by the Spurs star for an easy, uncontested dunk.

You can watch the sequence here:

ZION WILLIAMSON OH MY GOODNESS 😤 Zion goes right past Wemby and elevates for a JAM 💥

pic.twitter.com/lDiwzBEmeN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2026

For as great a defender as Wembanyama is, he didn't look exactly that way during that play. It didn't seem Williamson did something extra special before taking off. Wembanyama just simply was not able to move his feet fast enough to block Williamson's path.

Then again, Williamson is not an easy customer on defense, and he's always bound to make such plays regardless of who's in front of him — even a 7-foot-4 Wembanyama.

The Pelicans lost in all of their first three meetings with San Antonio in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, and this Sunday's game represents their final chance to score a win at the expense of the Spurs. Otherwise, New Orleans will be swept by San Antonio in this regular-season series.

The 25-year-old Williamson entered the Spurs game with season averages of 22.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 58.0 percent from the field.