On Tuesday night, Jose Alvarado faced his former team New Orleans Pelicans for the first time since being traded to the New York Knicks at the deadline nearly two months ago. Alvarado was a beloved member of the locker room and was a bundle of energy every time he was on the court, and it was clear when the two teams met on Tuesday that he remains very good friends with many on the opposing locker room.

Before the Knicks' 121-116 win, Alvarado went and met with the people he became friends with during his time with the Pelicans. The Knicks guard embraced the Pelicans' commentary duo of Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels, exchanged some encouraging words with Dejounte Murray, and goofed around with Trey Murphy III, as caught on camera, via Pelicans Film Room on X (formerly Twitter).

Jose Alvarado embracing his former teammates earlier today pic.twitter.com/PMd9kTjviy — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 24, 2026

The Pelicans may not have wanted to lose Alvarado in the end, but considering their predicament throughout the 2025-26 season, they had to get whatever asset they could for someone who could leave in free agency at season's end.

With the Knicks, Alvarado gets a chance to compete in the playoffs yet again, although Pelicans fans have to feel a bit of a twist in their heart every time they see him ply his trade for another team.

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Jose Alvarado to play huge playoff minutes for the Knicks

The Knicks have been interested in bringing Alvarado in for quite some time now, and Miles McBride's injury only further incentivized them to get the beloved Pelicans guard via trade.

Alvarado has his place in a playoff rotation by virtue of being a defensive pest, and he does not shy away from the moment. He also has a bit of an enforcing streak in him. The Knicks will need him to make open shots in the playoffs so they can justify giving him minutes.