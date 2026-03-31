The New Orleans Pelicans have max-level decisions to deal with, and those negotiations may drag on through the next NBA Trade Deadline. However, the front office has one option that, on paper, looks like a formality for a former ‘draft and stash' second-round pick. In the context of a team facing luxury tax realities and a roster full of max contracts, the choice on Karlo Matkovic carries outsized importance. The 25-year-old has emerged as a reliable rotation piece holding a $2.3 million club option that looks like a bargain.

Matkovic, the 52nd overall pick in the 2022 draft, has turned his second NBA season into a breakout campaign. Through 62 games, the Croatian national teamer is averaging 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 14.7 minutes off the bench while shooting 60.4% from the field, 42.2% from three-point range, and 73.2% from the free-throw line. His per-36 stats (13.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists) would, in a different rotation, command a contract towards the top end of the Mid-Level Exception market.

Since forcing his way into more minutes, Matkovic has flirted with five double-doubles, including a 13-point, 10-board performance in a win over the Dallas Mavericks. Another 9-point, 8-board night in a win over the LA Clippers to extend a short-lived winning streak showcased his ability to impact both ends in extended minutes. Karlo also came close against the Sacramento Kings earlier in March, with nine and nine in a win.

The Kings should have seen it coming, given the 12 points and nine rebounds to close out February. It was about the same (10 points, 8 rebounds) in beating Golden State.

Pelicans keeping Karlo Matkovic

Defensively, Matkovic has become a reliable presence at the rim. He is averaging 1.2 blocks per game over the past month, with his mobility allowing interim coach James Borrego to use him in switching schemes that would be difficult for more traditional centers. His 7-foot frame and 7-foot-4 wingspan give the Pelicans a defensive anchor who can also stretch the floor. That combination typically carries a premium price tag for a reason. Borrego has been reminded of this over the past few weeks.

“(Matkovic) is making it tough on me,” Borrego told ClutchPoints. “It's tough deciding who we are going to play, who we are not going to play. We've got a number of guys playing well in the front court with (Derik Queen, Yves Missi) and Karlo…then there is (Zion Williamson). Still, Karlo keeps putting pressure on me to continue to play him through his effort, his physicality, his size, and his ability to be a two-way player…It's all the intangibles, too. Does not care if he scores or if he gets the credit. He is what you want to be about as a team. Karlo is a team-first guy.”

Matkovic is also getting eyed by the league for pulling off physics-bending alley oops. The NBA ran a drug test after a 360 dunk shook the arena. Keeping Karlo on his current deal may be the smartest financial move anyone in New Orleans makes all year. The salary cap context makes this particularly acute. The Pelicans are flirting with luxury tax territory for 2026-27, with $196.2 million in active roster commitments already on the books, per Spotrac.

In that environment, finding rotation-caliber players on rookie-scale salaries is essential. Matkovic’s efficiency stands out in a league that prizes versatile, floor-spacing bigs. His overall team-first demeanor and nonstop effort force coaches to keep him in the rotation even on a team that sits at 25-51 and is playing out the string. What once looked like a low-risk depth signing has become a front-office win that Joe Dumars can capitalize on.

With Zion Williamson, Yves Missi, and Derik Queen still getting plenty of minutes, lock in the upside value at the fourth or fifth frontcourt spot now. Talk contract extensions later. The Pelicans invested two years of G League development in Matkovic before giving him a standard roster spot. That patience is paying dividends now. He has delivered double-doubles, altered shots at the rim, and spaced the floor without demanding touches, exactly the kind of glue player contenders need.

Even if he remains a 10-to-15-minute contributor, the Pelicans are still getting surplus value relative to market rate. If Karlo Matkovic's development continues, particularly defensively, any new deal under $8-10 million AAV quickly becomes a clear steal. Whoever is coaching in the Crescent City will not be able to keep him off the floor.