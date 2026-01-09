After being heavily hyped in the amateur ranks, Zion Williamson has failed to live up to expectations since stepping foot into the NBA. Many believed that Williamson was a generational talent out of Duke University. As a result, the New Orleans Pelicans selected him first overall at the 2019 NBA Draft. Thus far, the 6-foot-6 power forward has earned an All-Rookie Team selection coupled with a pair of All-Star Game appearances. But unfortunately, his availability due to weight issues and injuries have placed him in the hot seat. Check out the gallery to see the five worst moments in Williamson's NBA career.

5. Exiting the Play-In vs. Lakers (2024)

Pitted against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Play-In Tournament in 2024, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans had a golden opportunity to book one of the final spots in the playoffs. Williamson was initially dominant, as he had an incredible outing by scoring 40 points on 17-of-27 shooting from the field overall. He also added 11 rebounds. However, the Pelicans' worst fears came true at the wrong time possible.

The two-time NBA All-Star suffered leg soreness in the final three minutes of the crucial contest. Williamson's exit left New Orleans vulnerable, as Los Angeles took advantage by escaping with a 110-106 win. Although the Pelicans did manage to take care of business against the Sacramento Kings to book the final playoff spot, Williamson missed out on the 2024 NBA Playoffs, as they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. If it weren't for the injury, everyone would've looked forward to his playoff debut.

4. Left Hamstring strain (2024)

Coming off a 70-game season, fans expected Williamson to finally be unleashed. However, as early as 10 games into the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-6 power forward had already suffered a left hamstring strain. The injury only added to the Pelicans' woes, as the team was already dealing with a series of injuries to their key players.

To make matters worse, Williamson could only play 30 games in the regular season. His absence only added more doubts surrounding his legitimacy as a franchise player. By becoming rarely available for New Orleans, it wasn't surprising that Williamson's name was being circulated in trade rumors.

3. Right Hamstring strain (2023)

In relation to Williamson's left hamstring, the Pelicans star actually injured his right hamstring during the 2022-23 season. Originally, he was having a stellar season, averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game to earn his second All-Star nod. However, a right hamstring strain once again prevented him from unlocking his full potential.

In a 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Williamson tallied 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists before suffering the injury in a fastbreak sequence. As a result, he was forced to miss the rest of the year. In total, the former first overall pick could only appear in 29 games that year. Naturally, without him, the Pelicans also missed the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

2. Broken foot (2021)

Among all of the injuries that Williamson has endured, it's safe to say that the biggest one happened during the summer of 2021. Early in the offseason, Williamson was reported to have broken his foot in a workout. Although he was expected to return in the 2021-22 season, complications arose during his foot's recovery process, which required Williamson to go under the knife once more.

At the end of the day, the Pelicans star missed the entire 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, the Pelicans actually did well enough to go all the way to the playoffs, even in his absence. Unfortunately, with Williamson sidelined, New Orleans ran out of gas and conceded to the Phoenix Suns in six games during the first round of the playoffs. The franchise has made the playoffs twice since drafting Williamson. However, the All-Star power forward has yet to appear in a single playoff game in his career due to injuries.

1. Civil lawsuit

With everyone questioning Williamson's status as the franchise centerpiece, things took an unexpected turn for the worse during the 2025 offseason. The Pelicans' power forward was accused of rape and domestic abuse in a civil lawsuit by a woman he had previously engaged in a relationship with. Naturally, Williamson's camp denied those accusations, citing that these allegations are completely false, with the accuser attempting to extort the situation for financial means.

Whether Williamson is guilty or not, a legal concern as heavy as this only hurts his career further. With his reputation already in limbo, the Pelicans star doesn't need another off-court issue that will convince the front office to finally move on from him. Fortunately for Williamson, it looks like the top brass of the Pelicans including Gayle Benson and Joe Dumars are keeping their support on the former first overall pick, at least for now. Nonetheless, Williamson will have his hands full in defending himself legally on top of trying to stay on the court on a consistent basis.