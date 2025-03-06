The New York Knicks will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are questionable on the team's injury report. Anunoby is dealing with a left thumb sprain, while Robinson is listed as left ankle injury recovery.
Here's everything we know about Anunoby and Robinson's injuries and playing statuses vs. the Lakers.
OG Anunoby injury status vs. Lakers
Anunoby has battled several injuries this season. However, he's appeared in the Knicks' last six games since returning from a foot sprain, averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 44/37/82 shooting splits.
He popped up on the Knicks' status report with a thumb sprain following Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors. A questionable tag indicates he's experiencing discomfort but will have a chance to suit up in Los Angeles.
Robinson made his first appearances of the season in New York's last three games after multiple ankle surgeries. The center has averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 63.6 percent shooting in 13.7 minutes per game. A questionable tag indicates the Knicks are managing his load after he missed most of the regular season, although he'll have a chance to play vs. the Lakers.
Karl-Anthony Towns will be available for the Knicks on Thursday after missing Tuesday's game for personal reasons.
New York has looked far from a championship team while posting a 4-3 record post-All-Star break. Tom Thibodeau's squad sits third in the Eastern Conference at 40-21, 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for second.
Meanwhile, the Lakers have posted an 8-2 record since trading for Luka Doncic. They rank 11th in offense, third in defense and sixth in net rating (8.1) during that span. The hot streak has tied Los Angeles with the Denver Nuggets for second place in the Western Conference.
Knicks injury report
Precious Achiuwa: Questionable – Left Hamstring; Tightness
OG Anunoby: Questionable – Left Thumb Sprain
Pacome Dadiet: Questionable – G League – On Assignment
Ariel Hukporti: Out – Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery
Tyler Kolek: Questionable – G League – On Assignment
Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way
Mitchell Robinson: Questionable – Left Ankle; Surgery Injury Recovery
Lakers injury report
Luka Donic: Probable – Right Knee; Contusion
Jordan Goodwin: Out – Right Ankle; Sprain
Rui Hachimura: Out – Left Patellar; Tendinopathy
LeBron James: Probable – Left Foot; Injury Management
Maxi Kleber: Out – Right Foot; Surgery Recovery
Markieff Morris: Out – Illness
Austin Reaves: Probable – Right Calf; Strain