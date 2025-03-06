The New York Knicks will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson are questionable on the team's injury report. Anunoby is dealing with a left thumb sprain, while Robinson is listed as left ankle injury recovery.

Here's everything we know about Anunoby and Robinson's injuries and playing statuses vs. the Lakers.

OG Anunoby injury status vs. Lakers

Anunoby has battled several injuries this season. However, he's appeared in the Knicks' last six games since returning from a foot sprain, averaging 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 44/37/82 shooting splits.

He popped up on the Knicks' status report with a thumb sprain following Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors. A questionable tag indicates he's experiencing discomfort but will have a chance to suit up in Los Angeles.

Robinson made his first appearances of the season in New York's last three games after multiple ankle surgeries. The center has averaged 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds on 63.6 percent shooting in 13.7 minutes per game. A questionable tag indicates the Knicks are managing his load after he missed most of the regular season, although he'll have a chance to play vs. the Lakers.

Karl-Anthony Towns will be available for the Knicks on Thursday after missing Tuesday's game for personal reasons.

New York has looked far from a championship team while posting a 4-3 record post-All-Star break. Tom Thibodeau's squad sits third in the Eastern Conference at 40-21, 3.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for second.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have posted an 8-2 record since trading for Luka Doncic. They rank 11th in offense, third in defense and sixth in net rating (8.1) during that span. The hot streak has tied Los Angeles with the Denver Nuggets for second place in the Western Conference.

Knicks injury report

Precious Achiuwa: Questionable – Left Hamstring; Tightness

OG Anunoby: Questionable – Left Thumb Sprain

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable – G League – On Assignment

Ariel Hukporti: Out – Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Tyler Kolek: Questionable – G League – On Assignment

Kevin McCullar Jr.: Out – G League – Two-Way

Mitchell Robinson: Questionable – Left Ankle; Surgery Injury Recovery

Lakers injury report

Luka Donic: Probable – Right Knee; Contusion

Jordan Goodwin: Out – Right Ankle; Sprain

Rui Hachimura: Out – Left Patellar; Tendinopathy

LeBron James: Probable – Left Foot; Injury Management

Maxi Kleber: Out – Right Foot; Surgery Recovery

Markieff Morris: Out – Illness

Austin Reaves: Probable – Right Calf; Strain