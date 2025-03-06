ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Lakers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT
TV: TNT

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are the fifth-highest scoring team in the NBA. They average just over 117 points per game, and they have the third-best field goal percentage. Additionally, New York is eighth in the NBA in three-point percentage. The Knicks do not shoot a lot of free throws, so they are not actively looking for contact. They will pass the ball around until they get an open shot. If the Knicks can get some open shooters, and hit their shots, they should be able to cover the spread Thursday night.

New York has won three of their last four games, and their defense has been solid in those games. They have allowed under 115 points in all four games, and that is a big reason for their success. In fact, when the Knicks allow less than 115 points this season, they have a record of 29-5. New York is a much better team when they use their defense to elevate their offense. If they find themselves in a shootout, they will be in trouble. As long as the Knicks can play some solid defense in this one, they will have a great chance to cover the spread on the road.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Los Angeles seems unbeatable right now. They have won seven games in a row, and they are getting hot at the right time. In those seven games, the Lakers have allowed just 103.4 points per game. Their defense has been lights out. They just allowed 115 points, but they allowed 102 points or less in the previous six wins. Their ability to defend has been the main reason for this win streak, and it is a main reason why they will be a top seed in the Western Conference. If the Lakers can continue to play this type of defense, they will have a great chance to beat the Knicks at home.

The Lakers are a much better team at home. Inside the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles has a record of 21-7. In fact, their last five games have come inside their home arena, and they have won each of them. Along with that, the Lakers have won 12 of their last 13 home games. The Knicks are a decent road team, but they did have to fly across the country to play this game. With Los Angeles being the home team, the Lakers should not have any problem winning.

Final Knicks-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game, and it should not feature a whole bunch of points. Los Angeles has been the better team lately, and their defense has been incredible. For that reason, I am leaning towards the Lakers. With the spread not being big, I will take Los Angeles to cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -3 (-110)