As Cam Thomas signed with the Milwaukee Bucks after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets, he has been looking to carve out a key role for his new team, as his talents were on full display on Wednesday night in the 116-108 win over the Orlando Magic. With Thomas looking to elevate the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo, head coach Doc Rivers made some comparisons to the newcomer that should have any fans excited.

In the win over the Magic, Thomas recorded a game-high 34 points on 12 of 20 shooting from the field, four of six from beyond the arc, to go along with four rebounds and two assists. Showing his microwave-type ability to get hotter from the field as the game went on, Rivers would compare Thomas to players he's coached in the past, like Jamal Crawford and Lou Williams, while sharing the differences and similarities.

“I’ve had Jamal Crawford. I had Lou Williams,” Rivers said, via Michael. Scotto. “And now, I have Cam Thomas.”

“They’re similar, but they’re all different in their own ways,” Rivers continued. “Cam wants to do right. He wants to play well. You can see that. And we’re going to give him every opportunity. I mean, the guy is a natural scorer, and you can see that. Probably forced one or two today where he overdribbled. You live with that, and you teach that to get that out of him. But overall, he was fantastic.”

New Bucks guard Cam Thomas reacts to Doc Rivers' praise

While Thomas looks to make an impact after signing with the Bucks, there's no denying that Rivers sees the possibilities of what the guard can accomplish. With those comparisons to talented scorers, Thomas spoke about hearing the praise from Rivers.

“It means a lot, (Rivers) having that confidence (in me) early,” Thomas said, via The Athletic. “I’d say everybody knows I can score … I mean, that’s the name of the game — getting buckets, scoring — but I am more than just a scorer. I feel like playmaking, drawing the defense on me, making the right play, I feel like that’s a part of my game that gets underrated just because I score the ball so well.”

At any rate, Thomas looks to further help Milwaukee as their next game is on Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.