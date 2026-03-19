Between hiring their new head coach Klint Kubiak and the Maxx Crosby trade falling apart, the Las Vegas Raiders have already had a tumultuous offseason. And that's before the 2026 NFL Draft, where they hold the No. 1 overall pick.

It would be an absolutely shock if that selection wasn't quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders have cleared out their quarterback room, essentially laying out the red carper for the future No.1 overall pick. Now, Las Vegas' goal is building around the pass throwing.

The Raiders had some explosive offensive weapons in place with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers. However, their offensive line was one of the worst in the league in 2025. Which is why Las Vegas signed center Tyler Linderbaum to an $81 million contract.

That doesn't mean their work across the offensive line is done and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Raiders still add help in the draft. However, at least with their second-round pick, Las Vegas may be convinced to look elsewhere.

One option would be at wide receiver. They have a dynamic running back and tight end, but their wide receiver room is a little barren. In a deep draft class at the position, the Raiders should look to get Mendoza a new receiver to throw to.

Raiders must add wide receiver in draft

The Raiders didn't ignore the position completely in free agency. Las Vegas signed Jalen Nailor to a $35 million contract over the offseason. He caught 29 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns in 2025 with another 28 grabs for 414 yards and six touchdowns in 2024. Nailor has turned the corner after a rough first few years in the league.

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Based on his contract, the receiver will have a role in the offense. But it would take quite the jump for him to be considered their WR1. At the very least, Nailor can't be the only addition Las Vegas makes to their receiving room in 2026.

In terms of who is on the roster, the Raiders' two best options are currently Tre Tucker and Jack Bech. Tucker led Las Vegas with 696 receiving yards, ranking second to Bowers in both receptions (57) and touchdowns (five). He should still have a role in the offense even with Nailor and whoever else the Raiders have.

Bech's position is a bit more precarious. The Raiders used a second-round pick on him in 2025, but did not see a return on investment. Bech caught 20 passes for 224 scoreless yards over 16 games and over five starts.

Perhaps as a sophomore the receiver will take a step forward. Kubiak being an offensive-minded head coach could help his stride. Still, the pressure will be on Bech to prove he can be an asset in Las Vegas' offense.

Alongside that gamble, the Raiders must target a wide receiver with one of their early draft picks. Mendoza is obviously going at No. 1. But their No. 36 pick in the second or No. 67 in the third round are both prime for a pass catcher. Las Vegas does have three picks in the fourth round which could offer them an opportunity to double dip or catch up on other roster holes after targeting a wide receiver.

The goal all offseason for the Raiders has been straightforward. Build their offense around the incoming Mendoza. To make the puzzle compete though, Las Vegas must land a prolific receiver from him to pass to.