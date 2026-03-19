Anyone wondering where Taylor Swift has been lately will be thrilled to know she will be making a public appearance very soon at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony.

The announcement was made by iHeartMedia and Fox Entertainment on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2026. Swift will be in attendance at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards ceremony on Thursday, Mar. 26. The ceremony is being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

This makes a lot of sense, given that Swift is this year's most-nominated artist. She has received nine nominations, and this will mark her “first award show appearance” in 2026.

Will Taylor Swift perform at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards?

Naturally, the next question is what Swift will do at the ceremony. Those hoping for a performance should temper expectations. The announcement doesn't mention anything about her performing, but rather that she will be attending.

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While there's always a chance she hops on stage, it's unlikely iHeartRadio would hide this, as it could drive even more viewers to the program if it were pre-announced. In the same announcement, they stated that Kehlani would be performing at the ceremony. Luckily, Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, Ludacris, TLC, and Salt-N-Pepa will perform at the ceremony.

Even if she doesn't perform, this is big news. In 2025, Swift didn't attend the ceremony in person, but she accepted an award with a video.

Swift's nominations in 2026 include Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“The Fate of Ophelia”), and Best Lyrics (“The Fate of Ophelia”).

Previously, she has won 34 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and she has been nominated for 75 total in her career. In 2025, she won several awards, including Pop Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department.