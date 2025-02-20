The New York Knicks have been without a backup center for the entirety of the 2024-25 so far. That’s 54 games without sufficient depth at a key position. And while Karl-Anthony Towns has played more than valiantly (and made a decent case for first team All-NBA), New York has badly missed Mitchell Robinson. Fortunately, Robinson’s return is imminent, and that is great news for the Knicks as they do everything in their power to jump the Boston Celtics for the second-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

When is Robinson set to return to Knicks’ lineup?

Sadly, an exact date for Robinson's return remains elusive, but there is plenty of reason for optimism among Knicks’ fans. Robinson participated fully in a recent Knicks’ practice after All-Star break. That demonstrates progress in his recovery, as well as a good deal of confidence in his fitness and (and in how well his injured ankle will hold up under duress). Coach Tom Thibodeau even gave him a vote of confidence, recently alluding to Robinson’s play in practice.

For what it’s worth, Robinson is technically listed as questionable for the Knicks’ first game back against the Chicago Bulls. But that does not mean he’ll play.

Will Robinson add size and physicality that Knicks desperately need?

While Robinson might not play immediately, it is a foregone conclusion that he returns relatively soon. And upon his return, he’ll add a significant infusion of size and versatility.

Last time we saw Robinson, he was an absolute demon on the offensive glass. He led the NBA in offensive rebounds per game last season. But he brought more to the table than additional possessions.

Robinson might not have been the shot blocker last season that he was earlier in his career, which was partially a result of him carrying excess weight that it looks like he’s since dropped. But his length, size, and lateral movement was still a major buoy. And he remained a significant lob threat.

What's more, Robinson looks significantly more athletic now than he did upon returning last season, at least according to his Instagram posts.

If Robinson returns to pre-injury form, Knicks getting a legitimate contributor

Robinson should be good for something between what he gave the Knicks upon returning last season and his stat line from the year prior. Why? Because last season was a baptism by fire situation where Robinson was thrust into a competitive playoff push without the requisite ramp up. Thus, it's easy to skip past his production from last year and envision him returning to his pre-last season injury form.

For what it's worth, Robinson averaged 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 29.2 minutes per game across the first 21 games last season prior to his injury. And he averaged 7.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 27 minutes per game across 59 games in 2022-23. So, something in between those two are feasible.

What's more, Robinson has clearly impacted winning throughout his career. In 2022-23, he was tied for the 48th-highest win share in the league. And he was 13th in 2021-22—a season in which Robinson played in a career-high 72 games.

So, Robinson's return should almost certainly impact winning. While Robinson adds a uniquely skilled big man, there is another aspect to consider. New York has been playing with fire regarding its depth, or lack thereof. Simply by adding another talented player at any position, the Knicks will be in better shape than they are currently.

Remember, when healthy, the Knicks have only went four deep with their reserves so far this season—Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, Cam Payne, and Landry Shamet. While that's a respectable bench, none of them impact the game like Robinson.

So, while it's unclear if Robinson will eventually join the starters or anchor the reserves, he will quickly become one of the most valuable Knicks, if he plays like we know he can and if he remains healthy. While those are two big ifs, Robinson is the Knicks only hope to become a true championship contender this season. So, here's to hoping that Robinson does everything we know he's capable of.