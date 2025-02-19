The New York Knicks are currently preparing to resume their 2024-25 season after the All-Star break, in which both Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns participated in the festivities. The Knicks currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

Recently, New York got some positive news on the injury front, per Ian Begley of SNYtv.

“Both Mitchell Robinson (foot) and OG Anunoby (foot) participated in full practice today, which included 5-on-5 scrimmaging, Tom Thibodeau said,” reported Begley on X, formerly Twitter. “This was the first opportunity for Robinson & Anunoby to play 5-on-5. Miles McBride (rib) was also a full participant in practice.”

Begley also reported that “OG Anunoby is cleared to practice without restrictions.”

Anunoby has been out of the lineup for over two weeks with a foot injury sustained in a home loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson has yet to play this season with an ankle injury. McBride played in the Knicks' most recent game, a home win over the Atlanta Hawks.

If Mitchell Robinson is indeed able to return from his injury, it will be interesting to see how head coach Tom Thibodeau opts to use him. One line of thinking would be to bring him off the bench in order to bolster that unit, which has performed below expectations so far this year. Conversely, Thibodeau could opt to start both Robinson and Towns together, emulating what Towns did alongside Rudy Gobert with the Minnesota Timberwolves a season ago and giving the Knicks elite rim protection in the process.

Anunoby, meanwhile, has largely made good on the investment the Knicks poured into him this offseason in the form of a massive contract extension.

The Knicks' season is set to resume on Thursday evening at home vs the Chicago Bulls.